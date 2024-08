How often have two bowlers taken six wickets each in the same ODI or T20I?

There also remains a solitary ODI in which two bowlers from the same side took five wickets apiece, and again the gentlemen concerned were hardly known as demon bowlers. For Australia against England at Edgbaston in June 1977, shortly before that summer's Ashes series started, Greg Chappell took 5 for 20, and his fellow medium-pacer Gary Cosier 5 for 18. "We both, at our lower pace, made the ball bend in the air and seam off the pitch," said Chappell, "and with the help of some undistinguished batting from the England batsmen, whose footwork often left a lot to be desired, we finished off the innings for 171." Unfortunately for Australia's captain, his own side's batting was even more undistinguished, as they collapsed to 70 all out. "A humiliating scoreline - and I regretted bitterly that England's bowlers had had this ego boost so early in the summer."