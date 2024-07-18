Matches (10)
Galle vs Jaffna, Qualifier 1 at Colombo, LPL, Jul 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 1 (D/N), Colombo (RPS), July 18, 2024, Lanka Premier League
Galle Marvels FlagGalle Marvels
Jaffna Kings FlagJaffna Kings
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TL Seifert
8 M • 291 Runs • 48.5 Avg • 133.48 SR
AD Hales
8 M • 284 Runs • 40.57 Avg • 135.88 SR
WIA Fernando
8 M • 311 Runs • 38.88 Avg • 166.31 SR
P Nissanka
8 M • 311 Runs • 38.88 Avg • 161.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
I Udana
8 M • 12 Wkts • 10.21 Econ • 14.5 SR
M Theekshana
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 19.2 SR
T Shamsi
4 M • 7 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 12 SR
AM Fernando
7 M • 7 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 21.71 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
GAM
JK
PLAYER
ROLE
Sahan Arachchige 
Batting Allrounder
Lasith Croospulle 
Opening Batter
Niroshan Dickwella 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Prabath Jayasuriya 
Bowler
Yuri Koththigoda 
-
Lahiru Kumara 
Bowler
Dhananjaya Lakshan 
Batting Allrounder
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Kavindu Nadeeshan 
Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Sadisha Rajapaksa 
Middle order Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohamed Shiraz 
Bowler
Pasindu Sooriyabandara 
Batter
Malsha Tharupathi 
Bowling Allrounder
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Isuru Udana 
Allrounder
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Chamindu Wijesinghe 
Allrounder
Sean Williams 
Middle order Batter
Zahoor Khan 
Bowler
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days18 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Lanka Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
GAM85310-0.059
JK85310-0.392
CLS84480.583
KAF83560.033
DAS8356-0.269
Full Table