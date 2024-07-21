LPL 2024 team of the season - Avishka Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana and more

Kusal Perera - originally unsold - forces his way into the list, while Hasaranga and Pathirana are some other expected names

Lanka Premier League 2024 is coming to a close on Sunday, with three-time champions Jaffna Kings taking on Galle Marvels in the final in Colombo. The two teams have previously met in the first two LPL finals, with Jaffna coming out the winners on both occasions. This season has seen some impressive individual performances. Here is ESPNcricinfo's team of the tournament:

Runs 321, Average 32.10, Strike rate 158.12

This season hasn't been short of opening talent, with the likes of Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka and Alex Hales all making strong cases, but it's Fletcher's consistency which has seen him win out. His 321 runs across 10 innings have included three fifties and three further scores of 20 or more, all at a healthy strike rate of 158. His 22 sixes meanwhile are comfortably the most by a player this LPL.

Runs 296, Average 42.28 , Strike rate 169.14

It was quite the surprise when Perera went unsold at the LPL auction, but when Dambulla's ownership changed post-auction - there is a proviso that such an eventuality allows new owners to bring in new talent - he was among the first names on the wishlist. A duck in his first game proved to be a red herring, as next time out he struck an unbeaten 102 off 52 balls . One thing Perera has shown is that when he gets going it takes a lot to stop him. His strike rate of 169 is the best among the tournament's top ten run-scorers.

Runs 353, Average 58.83 , Strike rate 136.29

Galle have so far proven to be the team to beat this season, and the 29 year-old Kiwi's form has been one of the primary reasons why. While his strike rate of 136.29 is lower than other batters on this list, it's his ability to see an innings through which has proved so invaluable. Thrice he's remained unbeaten, despite coming in at No. 3 - two of them were during a chase while the other was a 63-ball 104 . Seifert's reliability has given those around him the freedom to bat without fear.

Runs 374, Average 37.40 , Strike rate 162.60

Avishka is not only the highest run-scorer this season, he is now the all-time highest run-scorer in the LPL . But while in previous years he's done the damage at the top of the order, this year he's been rejigged to a pivotal middle-order role at No. 4 - and taken to it like a duck to water. Striking well above his career strike rate, he's scored five fifties across 10 innings, taking a particular liking to pace. Only his propensity to get dismissed by spinners taking the ball away from him has held him back thus far.

Runs 286, Average 40.85, Strike rate 157.14

Having debuted for Sri Lanka in 2018, Kamindu has been biding his time on the fringes for a while. It was this year though that he finally found his way into the national side consistently, and he has now carried that form into the LPL. Comfortable against both pace and spin, and striking at above 150, his middle-order exploits have invariably coincided with Kandy's better batting performances. Add to this his handy ambidextrous spin, and you have a very unique utility player.

Isuru Udana was impactful even with the bat • SLC

Wickets 14, Economy rate 10.09, Runs 126, Strike rate 163.63

When Galle bumped up Udana's base price of US$ 30,000 to US$ 100,000 , despite being the only franchise to bid for him, the first reaction from many was disbelief. This was a 36 year-old fast bowler who hadn't turned out for Sri Lanka since 2021. But perhaps they knew something the rest of us didn't, as Udana rolled back the years this season. His adept variations have grabbed 14 wickets - many at the death - while with the bat, in four innings he struck two fifties - one, a 72 off 38 that nearly resulted in a miraculous come-from-behind win.

Wickets 15, Economy rate 8.62, Runs 131, Strike rate 179.45

While not quite the needle-moving all-round masterclass of last season, when he was both the highest run-getter and the highest wicket-taker , Hasaranga has nevertheless impressed. His bowling was challenged this year by the more batter-friendly surfaces in Dambulla and Kandy but he managed to still prove effective, even if nine of his 15 wickets came across four games in the more spin-friendly tracks in Colombo. With the bat he was less consistent, only once - in a backs-to-the-wall 65 off 32 - did he manage to scale the heady heights he is capable of.

Wickets 17, Average 12.17, Economy rate 6.46

From bowling with the new ball to starring in a Super Over, Maheesh Theekshana's done it all • SLC

Wickets 10, Average 26.00, Economy rate 7.22

Theekshana hasn't summited the wicket-taking charts, nor has been the most economical, but of all bowlers to have played as many games as him this season (nine), he's the only one to have bowled his full allotment of overs. That not only speaks to how essential he has been, but also his versatility - regardless of game state, you can always call on Theekshana. Openers off to a flyer? Throw the ball to Theekshana. Power Blast over? Theekshana's got one in the bag. Need to defend eight off the final over and then bowl the Super Over that follows? Yeah… you get the picture.

Wickets 13, Average 16.00, Economy rate 6.81

Binura's career used to be one of ifs and bu-- actually, it was just one big if - if he hadn't had so many injuries. Now it has become a career of 'whens'. When will he get a consistent run with the national side? When will we all stop sleeping on him? The numbers, after all, speak for themselves: 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.81 across nine LPL games, bowling primarily in the powerplay and at the death. Despite never really clocking above 130kph, batters regularly struggle to get him away due to his clever variations in length and pace. And if you're worried about his fitness, he ended the season playing four games across five days. It's time to wake up to Binura Fernando.

Wickets 15, Average 17.60, Economy rate 8.33