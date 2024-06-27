LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs

The new feature is designed to create "a more aggressive and thrilling phase of the game", according to a LPL statement. "We decided to bring this innovation in order to create further excitement for the league, which is growing year by year," Samantha Dodanwela, the LPL's tournament director, said in the statement. "This new introduction is sure to generate a lot of excitement among the fans, and the teams will need to strategise effectively to make the most of this period."