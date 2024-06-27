LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs
The new feature will kick in for the 16th and 17th overs of the innings, during which only four fielders will be allowed outside the ring
Matches at LPL 2024 will feature two additional powerplay overs at the death. The two "power-blast overs", which will be the 16th and 17th overs of each completed innings, will have a maximum of four fielders outside the 30-yard circle. This is in addition to the usual powerplay in the first six, where only two fielders are allowed outside the circle.
The new feature is designed to create "a more aggressive and thrilling phase of the game", according to a LPL statement. "We decided to bring this innovation in order to create further excitement for the league, which is growing year by year," Samantha Dodanwela, the LPL's tournament director, said in the statement. "This new introduction is sure to generate a lot of excitement among the fans, and the teams will need to strategise effectively to make the most of this period."
Outside of the two sets of power overs, a maximum of five fielders, as per normal, can be in the outfield.
LPL 2024 will run from July 1 to 21, clashing in large part with the USA's Major League Cricket. The latter will feature more high-profile overseas names; the LPL has traditionally struggled to attract foreign talent, given the money on offer, but enjoys some popularity among local fans.
The 2024 season, the fifth edition of the tournament, will comprise 20 league matches between five franchises, followed by three playoffs and the final. Each team will play each other twice in the league stage, before four of the five teams make the playoffs.
Among the teams is Dambulla's new franchise, Dambulla Sixers. The Dambulla team's change in ownership was announced earlier this month, after Sri Lanka Cricket was forced to terminate the previous franchise because one of the co-owners - Tamim Rahman - was arrested by Sri Lanka police under the Prevention of Offences Related to Sports Act.