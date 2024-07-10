Matches (9)
MLC (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
TNPL (2)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
LPL (2)
IND v SA [W] (1)

Kandy vs Galle, 14th Match at Dambulla, LPL, Jul 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Dambulla, July 10, 2024, Lanka Premier League
PrevNext
Kandy Falcons FlagKandy Falcons
Galle Marvels FlagGalle Marvels
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
KAF Win & Bat
GAM Win & Bat
KAF Win & Bowl
GAM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PHKD Mendis
10 M • 268 Runs • 29.78 Avg • 121.81 SR
ADS Fletcher
9 M • 246 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 132.25 SR
TL Seifert
7 M • 279 Runs • 55.8 Avg • 143.07 SR
L Croospulle
4 M • 163 Runs • 54.33 Avg • 140.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 26.25 SR
CAK Rajitha
3 M • 6 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 10 SR
CBRLS Kumara
5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.29 Econ • 12.75 SR
Zahoor Khan
4 M • 8 Wkts • 8.53 Econ • 11.25 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
KAF
GAM
PLAYER
ROLE
Wanindu Hasaranga (c)
Allrounder
Agha Salman 
Allrounder
Sammu Ashan 
Top order Batter
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ashen Bandara 
Middle order Batter
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Dinesh Chandimal 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chaturanga de Silva 
Allrounder
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
Chamath Gomez 
Bowler
Dimuth Karunaratne 
Opening Batter
Angelo Mathews 
Allrounder
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Ramesh Mendis 
Allrounder
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Mohammad Ali 
Bowler
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Kavindu Pathiratne 
Bowler
Kasun Rajitha 
Bowler
Pavan Rathnayake 
Top order Batter
Lakshan Sandakan 
Bowler
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days10 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Lanka Premier League News

LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs

The new feature will kick in for the 16th and 17th overs of the innings, during which only four fielders will be allowed outside the ring

LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs

New ownership takes charge of LPL's Dambulla franchise

Under DeSilva holdings, the franchise will be known as Dambulla Sixers

New ownership takes charge of LPL's Dambulla franchise

LPL in 'final stages' of confirming new owners for Dambulla franchise

Dambulla Thunders' contract was terminated on Wednesday following the arrest of team owner Tamim Rahman in Colombo

LPL in 'final stages' of confirming new owners for Dambulla franchise

LPL terminates contract with Dambulla Thunders following owner's arrest

Tamim Rahman was arrested under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, which relates to corruption

LPL terminates contract with Dambulla Thunders following owner's arrest

Kandy have big names, Galle boast of power-hitters, and Dambulla bag the fast bowlers

Jaffna Kings have a solid top order, including Pathum Nissanka, while Colombo Strikers paid US $120,000 for Matheesha Pathirana

Kandy have big names, Galle boast of power-hitters, and Dambulla bag the fast bowlers
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Lanka Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
JK43160.516
GAM43160.369
CLS42240.290
DAS4132-0.540
KAF4132-0.668
Full Table