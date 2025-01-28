Matches (31)
Eagles vs Tuskers, 13th Match at Harare, Logan Cup, Jan 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Harare, January 28 - 31, 2025, Logan Cup
Mashonaland Eagles FlagMashonaland Eagles
Matabeleland Tuskers FlagMatabeleland Tuskers
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 02:17
Match details
Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
Series
Season2024/25
Match days28,29,30,31 January 2025 - day (1-day match)
Logan Cup

TeamMWLDPT
MOUNT420280
RHINO521279
EAGLE512267
ROCKS500565
TUSK502342
