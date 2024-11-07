Matches (24)
WI vs ENG (1)
AFG v BAN (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
WBBL (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WCL 2 (1)
Tuskers vs Eagles, 3rd Match at Bulawayo, Logan Cup, Nov 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
TUSK Win & Bat
EAGLE Win & Bat
TUSK Win & Bowl
EAGLE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tuskers
D
D
W
W
L
Eagles
D
L
W
L
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:02
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|7,8,9,10 November 2024 - day (4-day match)