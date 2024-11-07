Matches (24)
Tuskers vs Eagles, 3rd Match at Bulawayo, Logan Cup, Nov 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Bulawayo, November 07 - 10, 2024, Logan Cup
Matabeleland Tuskers FlagMatabeleland Tuskers
Mashonaland Eagles FlagMashonaland Eagles
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:02
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2024/25
Match days7,8,9,10 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
Logan Cup

TeamMWLDPT
RHINO110021
ROCKS100118
EAGLE100115
TUSK10108
MOUNT-----
