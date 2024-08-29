Matches (14)
Blasters vs Dragons, 29th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

29th Match, Bengaluru, August 29, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Bengaluru Blasters FlagBengaluru Blasters
Mangalore Dragons FlagMangalore Dragons
Today
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Ahuja
10 M • 307 Runs • 38.38 Avg • 168.68 SR
LR Chethan
9 M • 289 Runs • 32.11 Avg • 144.5 SR
KV Siddharth
10 M • 264 Runs • 33 Avg • 136.08 SR
Nikin Jose
9 M • 223 Runs • 31.86 Avg • 126.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Kaushal
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.55 Econ • 14.14 SR
S Hegde
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 16.33 SR
Abhilash Shetty
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 15 SR
MB Darshan
8 M • 9 Wkts • 10.57 Econ • 13.55 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
BEB
MLD
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Match days29 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Darshan Hurkadli
India
Nagaraj Ramesh
TV Umpire
India
Keshav S Kolle
Reserve Umpire
India
R Bharath
Match Referee
India
Mithun Beerala
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEB972141.008
MYSW1064120.687
HUT96312-0.537
GUM9449-0.030
SHL10376-0.827
MLD9173-0.638
