Colts CC vs Moors, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (Colts), July 30, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Colts Cricket Club FlagColts Cricket Club
Moors Sports Club FlagMoors Sports Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:32
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days30 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
ACCC5500100.823
NCC541081.467
SSC531071.098
BLOOM632070.036
Tamil62305-0.837
RAG523040.494
CHLM62404-0.302
PSC51303-0.761
NEGO50500-1.855
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
CCC6500114.029
COLT541081.432
MOORS541080.558
BSC522050.214
KCCC62305-1.090
BRC52304-0.461
NSWC61304-0.544
PSC51402-0.678
KYCC50401-1.890
Full Table