Police SC vs Badureliya, Group B at Katunayake, MCLOT, Jul 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Katunayake, July 30, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Police SC
W
L
L
L
L
Badureliya
W
L
W
NR
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:32
Match details
|Air Force Ground, Katunayake
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|30 July 2024 - day (50-over match)