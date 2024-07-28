Matches (20)
Police SC vs Moors, Group B at Kaluthara, MCLOT, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, SLAOCIC Stadium, July 28, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Police Sports Club FlagPolice Sports Club
Moors Sports Club FlagMoors Sports Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
Match details
Sri Lanka Army Ordnance Corps International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days27 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
ACCC5500100.823
NCC431061.814
SSC421050.456
BLOOM52205-0.300
Tamil52205-0.859
RAG422040.752
CHLM523040.187
PSC40301-1.821
NEGO40400-2.124
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
CCC6500114.029
COLT440082.080
MOORS431060.564
BSC421050.832
KCCC62305-1.090
PSC41302-0.740
BRC41302-1.445
NSWC50302-0.979
KYCC50401-1.890
