Matches (15)
Men's Hundred (3)
TNPL (1)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (6)

Ragama CC vs Ace Capital, Group A at Galle, MCLOT, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Galle, August 02, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
PrevNext
Ragama Cricket Club FlagRagama Cricket Club
Ace Capital Cricket Club FlagAce Capital Cricket Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
RAG Win & Bat
ACCC Win & Bat
RAG Win & Bowl
ACCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:04
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
Match details
Galle International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days02 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
ACCC6600120.996
NCC641091.467
SSC631081.098
BLOOM732080.036
CHLM72405-0.302
Tamil62305-0.837
RAG624040.022
PSC61403-0.950
NEGO61502-1.143
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
CCC7500124.029
COLT641091.432
MOORS641090.558
BRC633060.084
BSC622060.214
KCCC62305-1.090
NSWC71305-0.544
PSC61403-0.678
KYCC60501-2.125
Full Table