Ace Capital vs Panadura, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Colombo (Colts), May 26, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Ace Capital Cricket Club FlagAce Capital Cricket Club

#6

Panadura Sports Club FlagPanadura Sports Club

#4

Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Panadura Sports ClubPanadura Sports Club
21102-1.718
6
Ace Capital Cricket ClubAce Capital Cricket Club
10100-1.475
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Match details
Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MOORS22042.734
NCC21033.865
CCC21120.740
PSC2112-1.718
BSC10010.000
ACCC1010-1.475
KYCC2020-1.993
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BLOOM22045.732
COLT22041.200
BRC21121.267
PSC2112-1.248
Tamil1010-0.564
CHLM1010-3.426
NSWC2020-4.816
Full Table