Ace Capital vs Panadura, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (Colts), May 26, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
What will be the toss result?
ACCC Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bat
ACCC Win & Bowl
PSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|4
Panadura Sports Club
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.718
|6
Ace Capital Cricket Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.475
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ace Capital
L
W
NR
L
L
Panadura
L
W
W
L
W
Match details
|Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
|Match days
|26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)