Badureliya vs Nondescripts, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 25 2025 - Match Result

NO RESULT
Group A, Colombo (Colts), May 25, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Badureliya Sports Club FlagBadureliya Sports Club

#5

149/7
Nondescripts Cricket Club FlagNondescripts Cricket Club

#2

(3.1/20 ov, T:150) 31/1

No result

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Badureliya Sports Club 149/7(20 overs)
Seekkuge Prasanna
58 (29)
Chamika Karunaratne
3/23 (4)
Dilshan de Soysa
27 (27)
Ashian Daniel
2/18 (4)
Nondescripts Cricket Club 31/1(3.1 overs)
Niroshan Dickwella
16* (10)
Alankara Asanka Silva
0/0 (0.1)
Kamil Mishara
14* (9)
Keshara Nuwantha
0/8 (1)
View full scorecard
3.1
Silva to Dickwella, no run
end of over 317 runs
NCC: 31/1CRR: 10.33 RRR: 7.00
Kamil Mishara14 (9b 1x4 1x6)
Niroshan Dickwella16 (9b 3x4)
Nipun Premaratne 2-0-23-0
Keshara Nuwantha 1-0-8-0
2.6
6
Premaratne to Mishara, SIX runs
2.5
1
Premaratne to Dickwella, 1 run
2.4
4
Premaratne to Dickwella, FOUR runs
2.3
4
Premaratne to Dickwella, FOUR runs
2.2
1
Premaratne to Mishara, 1 run
2.1
1
Premaratne to Dickwella, 1 run
end of over 28 runs
NCC: 14/1CRR: 7.00 RRR: 7.55
Niroshan Dickwella6 (5b 1x4)
Kamil Mishara7 (7b 1x4)
Keshara Nuwantha 1-0-8-0
Nipun Premaratne 1-0-6-0
1.6
1
Nuwantha to Dickwella, 1 run
1.5
4
Nuwantha to Dickwella, FOUR runs
1.4
1
Nuwantha to Mishara, 1 run
1.3
Nuwantha to Mishara, no run
1.2
1
Nuwantha to Dickwella, 1 run
1.1
1
Nuwantha to Mishara, 1 run
end of over 16 runs • 1 wicket
NCC: 6/1CRR: 6.00 RRR: 7.57
Kamil Mishara5 (4b 1x4)
Niroshan Dickwella0 (2b)
Nipun Premaratne 1-0-6-0
0.6
1
Premaratne to Mishara, 1 run
0.5
Premaratne to Mishara, no run
0.4
4
Premaratne to Mishara, FOUR runs
0.3
Premaratne to Mishara, no run
0.2
W
Premaratne to Dickwella, OUT
Lahiru Udara run out (Premaratne) 0 (0b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
0.1
Premaratne to Dickwella, no run
0.1
1w
Premaratne to Dickwella, 1 wide
Read full commentary
Match details
Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
TossNondescripts Cricket Club, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days25 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
T20 debut
Ashen Dulara
Ashen Dulara
Keshara Nuwantha
Keshara Nuwantha
Manasa Madubashana
Manasa Madubashana
Yenula Dewthusa
Yenula Dewthusa
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chamara De Zoysa
Sri Lanka
Chaturan Sanjeewa
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Ravindra Kottahachchi
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Shihabdeen Faumi
PointsBadureliya Sports Club 1, Nondescripts Cricket Club 1
Nondescripts Innings
Player NameRB
N Dickwella
not out1610
LU Igalagamage
run out00
K Mishara
not out149
Extras(w 1)
Total31(1 wkt; 3.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MOORS22042.734
NCC21033.865
CCC21120.740
PSC2112-1.718
BSC10010.000
ACCC1010-1.475
KYCC2020-1.993
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BLOOM22045.732
COLT22041.200
BRC21121.267
PSC2112-1.248
Tamil1010-0.564
CHLM1010-3.426
NSWC2020-4.816
Full Table