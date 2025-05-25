Matches (16)
Badureliya vs Nondescripts, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 25 2025 - Match Result
NO RESULT
Group A, Colombo (Colts), May 25, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Badureliya Sports Club • 149/7(20 overs)
58 (29)
3/23 (4)
27 (27)
2/18 (4)
Nondescripts Cricket Club • 31/1(3.1 overs)
16* (10)
0/0 (0.1)
14* (9)
0/8 (1)
3.1
•
Silva to Dickwella, no run
end of over 317 runs
NCC: 31/1CRR: 10.33 • RRR: 7.00
Kamil Mishara14 (9b 1x4 1x6)
Niroshan Dickwella16 (9b 3x4)
Nipun Premaratne 2-0-23-0
Keshara Nuwantha 1-0-8-0
2.6
6
Premaratne to Mishara, SIX runs
2.5
1
Premaratne to Dickwella, 1 run
2.4
4
Premaratne to Dickwella, FOUR runs
2.3
4
Premaratne to Dickwella, FOUR runs
2.2
1
Premaratne to Mishara, 1 run
2.1
1
Premaratne to Dickwella, 1 run
end of over 28 runs
NCC: 14/1CRR: 7.00 • RRR: 7.55
Niroshan Dickwella6 (5b 1x4)
Kamil Mishara7 (7b 1x4)
Keshara Nuwantha 1-0-8-0
Nipun Premaratne 1-0-6-0
1.6
1
Nuwantha to Dickwella, 1 run
1.5
4
Nuwantha to Dickwella, FOUR runs
1.4
1
Nuwantha to Mishara, 1 run
1.3
•
Nuwantha to Mishara, no run
1.2
1
Nuwantha to Dickwella, 1 run
1.1
1
Nuwantha to Mishara, 1 run
end of over 16 runs • 1 wicket
NCC: 6/1CRR: 6.00 • RRR: 7.57
Kamil Mishara5 (4b 1x4)
Niroshan Dickwella0 (2b)
Nipun Premaratne 1-0-6-0
0.6
1
Premaratne to Mishara, 1 run
0.5
•
Premaratne to Mishara, no run
0.4
4
Premaratne to Mishara, FOUR runs
0.3
•
Premaratne to Mishara, no run
0.2
W
Premaratne to Dickwella, OUT
Lahiru Udara run out (Premaratne) 0 (0b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
0.1
•
Premaratne to Dickwella, no run
0.1
1w
Premaratne to Dickwella, 1 wide
Match details
|Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|Toss
|Nondescripts Cricket Club, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
|Match days
|25 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Badureliya Sports Club 1, Nondescripts Cricket Club 1
Nondescripts Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|16
|10
|run out
|0
|0
|not out
|14
|9
|Extras
|(w 1)
|Total
|31(1 wkt; 3.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>