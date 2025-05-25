Matches (16)
Burgher vs Colts CC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 25 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Group B, Colombo (SSC), May 25, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
(14.4/15 ov) 73
(11.1/15 ov, T:74) 74/3
Colts CC won by 7 wickets (with 23 balls remaining)
What will be the toss result?
BRC Win & Bat
38%
COLT Win & Bat
38%
BRC Win & Bowl
19%
COLT Win & Bowl
5%
Chameera Dissanayake has broken the record for most ducks (3) in T20s for BRC, going past Viraj Perera's 2
This is the lowest match aggregate (147) involving Burgher & Colts CC in T20s
Scorecard summary
Burgher Recreation Club • 73/10(14.4 overs)
18* (22)
3/18 (3)
15 (17)
2/10 (3)
Colts Cricket Club • 74/3(11.1 overs)
30* (20)
2/5 (2)
18* (22)
1/14 (2.1)
11.1
1
Dulshan to Wellalage, 1 run
end of over 117 runs
COLT: 73/3CRR: 6.63 • RRR: 0.25
Dunith Wellalage17 (21b 2x4)
Angelo Mathews30 (20b 3x4 1x6)
Keshan Wijerathne 1-0-7-0
Murvin Abinash 3-0-15-0
10.6
1
Wijerathne to Wellalage, 1 run
10.5
1
Wijerathne to Angelo Mathews, 1 run
10.4
4
Wijerathne to Angelo Mathews, FOUR runs
10.3
1
Wijerathne to Wellalage, 1 run
10.2
•
Wijerathne to Wellalage, no run
10.1
•
Wijerathne to Wellalage, no run
end of over 107 runs
COLT: 66/3CRR: 6.60 • RRR: 1.60
Angelo Mathews25 (18b 2x4 1x6)
Dunith Wellalage15 (17b 2x4)
Murvin Abinash 3-0-15-0
Movin Subasingha 2-0-17-0
9.6
•
Abinash to Angelo Mathews, no run
9.5
6
Abinash to Angelo Mathews, SIX runs
9.4
1
Abinash to Wellalage, 1 run
9.3
•
Abinash to Wellalage, no run
9.2
•
Abinash to Wellalage, no run
9.1
•
Abinash to Wellalage, no run
end of over 911 runs
COLT: 59/3CRR: 6.55 • RRR: 2.50
Angelo Mathews19 (16b 2x4)
Dunith Wellalage14 (13b 2x4)
Movin Subasingha 2-0-17-0
Murvin Abinash 2-0-8-0
8.6
4
Subasingha to Angelo Mathews, FOUR runs
8.5
•
Subasingha to Angelo Mathews, no run
8.4
1
Subasingha to Wellalage, 1 run
8.3
•
Subasingha to Wellalage, no run
8.2
4
Subasingha to Wellalage, FOUR runs
8.1
2
Subasingha to Wellalage, 2 runs
end of over 85 runs
COLT: 48/3CRR: 6.00 • RRR: 3.71
Angelo Mathews15 (14b 1x4)
Dunith Wellalage7 (9b 1x4)
Murvin Abinash 2-0-8-0
Movin Subasingha 1-0-6-0
7.6
2
Abinash to Angelo Mathews, 2 runs
Match details
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
|Toss
|Colts Cricket Club, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
|Match days
|25 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Colts Cricket Club 2, Burgher Recreation Club 0
Colts CC Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|15
|10
|stumped
|8
|13
|not out
|30
|20
|caught
|0
|2
|not out
|18
|22
|Extras
|(w 3)
|Total
|74(3 wkts; 11.1 ovs)
