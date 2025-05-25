Matches (16)
Burgher vs Colts CC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 25 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Group B, Colombo (SSC), May 25, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Burgher Recreation Club FlagBurgher Recreation Club
(14.4/15 ov) 73
Colts Cricket Club FlagColts Cricket Club
(11.1/15 ov, T:74) 74/3

Colts CC won by 7 wickets (with 23 balls remaining)

3

Chameera Dissanayake has broken the record for most ducks (3) in T20s for BRC, going past Viraj Perera's 2

147

This is the lowest match aggregate (147) involving Burgher & Colts CC in T20s

Scorecard summary
Burgher Recreation Club 73/10(14.4 overs)
Risira Weerasuriya
18* (22)
Akila Dananjaya
3/18 (3)
Kusal Wijethunga
15 (17)
Dhananjaya Lakshan
2/10 (3)
Colts Cricket Club 74/3(11.1 overs)
Angelo Mathews
30* (20)
Chameera Dissanayake
2/5 (2)
Dunith Wellalage
18* (22)
Shashika Dulshan
1/14 (2.1)
11.1
1
Dulshan to Wellalage, 1 run
end of over 117 runs
COLT: 73/3CRR: 6.63 RRR: 0.25
Dunith Wellalage17 (21b 2x4)
Angelo Mathews30 (20b 3x4 1x6)
Keshan Wijerathne 1-0-7-0
Murvin Abinash 3-0-15-0
10.6
1
Wijerathne to Wellalage, 1 run
10.5
1
Wijerathne to Angelo Mathews, 1 run
10.4
4
Wijerathne to Angelo Mathews, FOUR runs
10.3
1
Wijerathne to Wellalage, 1 run
10.2
Wijerathne to Wellalage, no run
10.1
Wijerathne to Wellalage, no run
end of over 107 runs
COLT: 66/3CRR: 6.60 RRR: 1.60
Angelo Mathews25 (18b 2x4 1x6)
Dunith Wellalage15 (17b 2x4)
Murvin Abinash 3-0-15-0
Movin Subasingha 2-0-17-0
9.6
Abinash to Angelo Mathews, no run
9.5
6
Abinash to Angelo Mathews, SIX runs
9.4
1
Abinash to Wellalage, 1 run
9.3
Abinash to Wellalage, no run
9.2
Abinash to Wellalage, no run
9.1
Abinash to Wellalage, no run
end of over 911 runs
COLT: 59/3CRR: 6.55 RRR: 2.50
Angelo Mathews19 (16b 2x4)
Dunith Wellalage14 (13b 2x4)
Movin Subasingha 2-0-17-0
Murvin Abinash 2-0-8-0
8.6
4
Subasingha to Angelo Mathews, FOUR runs
8.5
Subasingha to Angelo Mathews, no run
8.4
1
Subasingha to Wellalage, 1 run
8.3
Subasingha to Wellalage, no run
8.2
4
Subasingha to Wellalage, FOUR runs
8.1
2
Subasingha to Wellalage, 2 runs
end of over 85 runs
COLT: 48/3CRR: 6.00 RRR: 3.71
Angelo Mathews15 (14b 1x4)
Dunith Wellalage7 (9b 1x4)
Murvin Abinash 2-0-8-0
Movin Subasingha 1-0-6-0
7.6
2
Abinash to Angelo Mathews, 2 runs
Match details
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
TossColts Cricket Club, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days25 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
T20 debut
Isuru Fernando
Isuru Fernando
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Hemantha Boteju
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Ranganath Prasanna
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Wendell Labrooy
PointsColts Cricket Club 2, Burgher Recreation Club 0
Colts CC Innings
Player NameRB
MMMS Cooray
caught1510
R Rasantha
stumped813
AD Mathews
not out3020
D Lakshan
caught02
DN Wellalage
not out1822
Extras(w 3)
Total74(3 wkts; 11.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MOORS22042.734
NCC21033.865
CCC21120.740
PSC2112-1.718
BSC10010.000
ACCC1010-1.475
KYCC2020-1.993
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BLOOM22045.732
COLT22041.200
BRC21121.267
PSC2112-1.248
Tamil1010-0.564
CHLM1010-3.426
NSWC2020-4.816
Full Table