Colts CC vs Chilaw CC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (CCC), May 26, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
What will be the toss result?
COLT Win & Bat
CHLM Win & Bat
COLT Win & Bowl
CHLM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|2
Colts Cricket Club
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1.200
|6
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.426
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Colts CC
L
A
L
W
W
Chilaw CC
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:04
Match details
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
|Match days
|26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)