Colts CC vs Chilaw CC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (CCC), May 26, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Colts Cricket Club FlagColts Cricket Club
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club FlagChilaw Marians Cricket Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Colts Cricket ClubColts Cricket Club
220041.200
6
Chilaw Marians Cricket ClubChilaw Marians Cricket Club
10100-3.426
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:04
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
