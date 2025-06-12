Matches (10)
Moors vs Bloomfield, 3rd Quarter-Final at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Jun 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Quarter-Final, Colombo (PSS), June 12, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Moors
W
NR
A
L
W
Bloomfield
W
A
L
W
L
Ground time: 16:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MOORS8 M • 216 Runs • 30.86 Avg • 154.28 SR
MOORS10 M • 102 Runs • 20.4 Avg • 97.14 SR
BLOOM10 M • 241 Runs • 60.25 Avg • 137.71 SR
BLOOM7 M • 79 Runs • 11.29 Avg • 92.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MOORS9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 12.75 SR
MOORS7 M • 7 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 15.57 SR
BLOOM9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 18.88 SR
BLOOM5 M • 9 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 6.77 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
MOORS
BLOOM
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
|Match days
|12 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee