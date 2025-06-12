Matches (10)
WTC (1)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
TNPL (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Moors vs Bloomfield, 3rd Quarter-Final at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Jun 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Quarter-Final, Colombo (PSS), June 12, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
PrevNext
Moors Sports Club FlagMoors Sports Club
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club FlagBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 16:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S de Livera
8 M • 216 Runs • 30.86 Avg • 154.28 SR
RTM Mendis
10 M • 102 Runs • 20.4 Avg • 97.14 SR
LD Madushanka
10 M • 241 Runs • 60.25 Avg • 137.71 SR
RK Chandraguptha
7 M • 79 Runs • 11.29 Avg • 92.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RTM Mendis
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 12.75 SR
M Tharupathi
7 M • 7 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 15.57 SR
JDF Vandersay
9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 18.88 SR
RS Fernando
5 M • 9 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 6.77 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
MOORS
BLOOM
Match details
P Sara Oval, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days12 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Asanka Nanayakkara
Sri Lanka
Lyndon Hannibal
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Upul Wewage
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Mangala Jayasena
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NCC640101.410
MOORS63180.967
PSC6428-0.267
CCC62262.269
ACCC6235-0.180
BSC6033-0.977
KYCC6042-2.987
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BRC63181.527
COLT63181.321
BLOOM63271.114
Tamil63270.380
NSWC6327-1.228
CHLM6143-1.396
PSC6152-1.323
Full Table