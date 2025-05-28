Nondescripts vs Colombo CC, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (PSS), May 28, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
Nondescripts Cricket Club
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3.865
|4
Colombo Cricket Club
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0.740
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nondescripts
W
NR
W
W
NR
Colombo CC
A
A
W
L
A
Match centre Ground time: 22:22
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
|Match days
|28 May 2025 - day (20-over match)