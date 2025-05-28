Matches (3)
IPL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)

Nondescripts vs Colombo CC, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Colombo (PSS), May 28, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
PrevNext
Nondescripts Cricket Club FlagNondescripts Cricket Club

#3

Colombo Cricket Club FlagColombo Cricket Club

#4

Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Points Table
See full table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Nondescripts Cricket ClubNondescripts Cricket Club
210133.865
4
Colombo Cricket ClubColombo Cricket Club
311130.740
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 22:22
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Match details
P Sara Oval, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days28 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MOORS32052.734
PSC3214-0.841
NCC21033.865
CCC31130.740
BSC20020.000
KYCC3021-1.993
ACCC2020-1.152
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
COLT32051.200
BLOOM22045.732
BRC31131.267
Tamil2112-0.083
PSC3122-0.931
CHLM2011-3.426
NSWC3021-4.816
Full Table