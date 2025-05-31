Matches (8)
Nondescripts vs Moors, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (PSS), May 31, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
Moors Sports Club
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|2.734
|3
Nondescripts Cricket Club
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3.865
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nondescripts
NR
W
W
NR
A
Moors
L
W
W
NR
A
Match centre
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Nondescripts won by 7 wickets (with 19 balls remaining) (DLS method)
09-Jun-2023
Moors won by 1 wicket (with 0 balls remaining)
27-Feb-2019
Moors won by 3 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
21-Feb-2019
Nondescripts won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
05-Jan-2016
Nondescripts won by 3 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)
04-Apr-2015
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
|Match days
|31 May 2025 - day (20-over match)