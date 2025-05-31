Matches (8)
Nondescripts vs Moors, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Colombo (PSS), May 31, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Nondescripts Cricket Club FlagNondescripts Cricket Club
Moors Sports Club FlagMoors Sports Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Moors Sports ClubMoors Sports Club
420262.734
3
Nondescripts Cricket ClubNondescripts Cricket Club
310243.865
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 16:27
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
P Sara Oval, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days31 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
