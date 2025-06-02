Nugegoda SWC vs Colts CC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Jun 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (CCC), June 02, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
Colts Cricket Club
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|1.200
|5
Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2.905
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nugegoda SWC
A
L
L
NR
W
Colts CC
L
W
W
NR
A
Ground time: 11:47
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
|Match days
|02 June 2025 - day (20-over match)