Tamil Union vs Police SC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (Colts), May 26, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|4
Police Sports Club
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.248
|5
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.564
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tamil Union
L
W
NR
L
L
Police SC
L
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 01:04
Match details
|Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
|Match days
|26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)