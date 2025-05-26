Matches (16)
IPL (3)
IRE vs WI (1)
PSL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)

Tamil Union vs Police SC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (Colts), May 26, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
PrevNext
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club FlagTamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
Police Sports Club FlagPolice Sports Club
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Points Table
See full table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Police Sports ClubPolice Sports Club
21102-1.248
5
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic ClubTamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
10100-0.564
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:04
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MOORS22042.734
NCC21033.865
CCC21120.740
PSC2112-1.718
BSC10010.000
ACCC1010-1.475
KYCC2020-1.993
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BLOOM22045.732
COLT22041.200
BRC21121.267
PSC2112-1.248
Tamil1010-0.564
CHLM1010-3.426
NSWC2020-4.816
Full Table