SF vs Washington, Qualifier at Dallas, MLC, Jul 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier (N), Dallas, July 25, 2024, Major League Cricket
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom
Fri, 26 Jul
12:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
FH Allen
6 M • 186 Runs • 31 Avg • 200 SR
MW Short
5 M • 170 Runs • 34 Avg • 180.85 SR
TM Head
7 M • 250 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 173.61 SR
SPD Smith
7 M • 247 Runs • 61.75 Avg • 144.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hassan Khan
4 M • 6 Wkts • 5.7 Econ • 10 SR
BL Couch
4 M • 5 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 13.6 SR
SN Netravalkar
5 M • 12 Wkts • 7.96 Econ • 9.16 SR
GJ Maxwell
6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 13 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
SF
WSF
PLAYER
ROLE
Corey Anderson (c)
Batting Allrounder
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Brody Couch 
Bowler
Pat Cummins 
Bowler
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Karima Gore 
-
Jahmar Hamilton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sanjay Krishnamurthi 
Allrounder
Carmi le Roux 
Bowler
Liam Plunkett 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Tajinder Singh 
Allrounder
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2024
Match days25 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WSF751111.891
SF751110.588
TSK73280.604
MI NY7245-0.451
LAKR7245-0.710
SEO7162-1.312
Full Table