Los Angeles vs Washington, 8th Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (N), Oakland, June 17, 2025, Major League Cricket
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Los Angeles
L
W
L
L
L
Washington
L
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 01:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LAKR8 M • 233 Runs • 29.13 Avg • 124.59 SR
LAKR8 M • 130 Runs • 18.57 Avg • 149.42 SR
WSF8 M • 290 Runs • 48.33 Avg • 146.46 SR
WSF9 M • 196 Runs • 39.2 Avg • 167.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LAKR6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 16 SR
LAKR8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 20.71 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 14 SR
WSF7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 8.58 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
LAKR
WSF
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|17 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Major League Cricket News
Bartlett blitz gives Unicorns against-the-odds win over MI New York
For the longest time, MI New York seemed to have done enough to win two points, but then Xavier Bartlett smashed them for a 25-ball 59 not out
All-round Texas Super Kings make it two in two with big win over Los Angeles Knight Riders
Adam Milne and Noor Ahmad put in the star performances with the ball as Los Angeles Knight Riders were bowled out for 124 to go down by 57 runs
Ian Holland's four-for gets Washington Freedom off the mark
Washington Freedom cruised to victory in their modest chase with quick knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Maxwell
Allen, Fraser-McGurk, Bartlett, Rauf give Unicorns second straight win
Fraser-McGurk roared back to form in T20s with a blistering 88 off 38 balls that was studded with 11 sixes