Los Angeles vs Washington, 8th Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Oakland, June 17, 2025, Major League Cricket
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom
Wed, 18 Jun
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Washington FreedomWashington Freedom
21102-1.544
5
Los Angeles Knight RidersLos Angeles Knight Riders
20200-2.225
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
UBT Chand
8 M • 233 Runs • 29.13 Avg • 124.59 SR
AD Russell
8 M • 130 Runs • 18.57 Avg • 149.42 SR
SPD Smith
8 M • 290 Runs • 48.33 Avg • 146.46 SR
GJ Maxwell
9 M • 196 Runs • 39.2 Avg • 167.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SH Johnson
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 16 SR
Ali Khan
8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 20.71 SR
SN Netravalkar
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 14 SR
R Ravindra
7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 8.58 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
LAKR
WSF
Player
Role
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Adithya Ganesh 
Wicketkeeper
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Unmukt Chand 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Corné Dry 
Allrounder
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
Karthik Gattepalli 
-
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar 
Top order Batter
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Saif Badar 
Middle order Batter
Tanveer Sangha 
Bowler
Matthew Tromp 
Allrounder
Shadley van Schalkwyk 
Allrounder
Match details
Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
Series
Season2025
Match days17 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Bartlett blitz gives Unicorns against-the-odds win over MI New York

For the longest time, MI New York seemed to have done enough to win two points, but then Xavier Bartlett smashed them for a 25-ball 59 not out

All-round Texas Super Kings make it two in two with big win over Los Angeles Knight Riders

Adam Milne and Noor Ahmad put in the star performances with the ball as Los Angeles Knight Riders were bowled out for 124 to go down by 57 runs

Ian Holland's four-for gets Washington Freedom off the mark

Washington Freedom cruised to victory in their modest chase with quick knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Maxwell

Allen, Fraser-McGurk, Bartlett, Rauf give Unicorns second straight win

Fraser-McGurk roared back to form in T20s with a blistering 88 off 38 balls that was studded with 11 sixes

Magical Mitchell turns lost cause into a win for Texas Super Kings

MI New York fell three runs short in an MLC 2025 contest of major twists and turns

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF33062.842
TSK22041.500
WSF2112-1.544
MI NY2020-0.423
LAKR2020-2.225
SEO1010-3.787
