Monank, Bracewell, Pollard lead MI New York to 201 target for first win

MI New York 203 for 3 (Monank 93, Bracewell 50, Raza 2-37) beat Seattle Orcas 200 for 5 (Mayers 88, Jahangir 43)
MI New York
finally got a 'W' against their name in MLC 2025
by the time all teams have played three of their ten league games. MI New York did it in style, although after a slow start in their chase of 201 against Seattle Orcas
that gave them some tense moments in the last game played in Oakland this season. They managed just 38 for 1 in the powerplay and before his opening partner Monank Patel
took off to end with 93 off 50 balls before allrounders Michael Bracewell
and Kieron Pollard
saw them home with an over to spare.
Orcas opted to bat in search of their first win of the season and changed the batting order and the XI to change their fortunes. Kyle Mayers
dropped down to No. 4 after bagging a duck in their last game and the move worked as he walked out when Orcas were 30 for 2 towards the end of the powerplay once captain David Warner and Aaron Jones fell cheaply. Mayers and Shayan Jahangir then struck a six every over for five overs in a row while Mayers also got a life when Tajinder Singh dropped a sitter on the off side. More sixes followed before Jahangir holed out for 43 off 34 that ended the third-wicket stand of 77 off 49 balls that took them past 100 in the 14th over.
Mayers then lifted the run rate over eight an over with two sixes and a four off Naveen-ul-Haq in the 15th over that went for 18 and saw his half-century come off 31 balls. Mayers smoked a lot of his boundaries on the leg side and relied heavily on his back-foot strokes to muscle the ball away. He launched four more sixes in Naveen's next over - three of them over long-on - before Trent Boult removed Mayers in the 19th over that went for just eight runs. But there was no respite for Naveen; he got the last over which saw Shimron Hetmyer smack two fours and two sixes before holing out on the last ball. Captain Heinrich Klaasen
also chipped in with three sixes in his 27 off 11 as Orcas pummeled 120 runs in the last eight overs.
MINY were also hardly looking great in the powerplay with edges and appeals before Quinton de Kock flicked a six in the third over off Obed McCoy. He was, however, trapped lbw as soon as Sikandar Raza came on, while Monank smashed his USA team-mate Jasdeep Singh for a six and four next over. Monank continued to pepper the boundaries while Bracewell moved along at run a ball to play second fiddle. MINY promoted Bracewell over Pooran as they expected the second half the innings to be better for batting, and even though the plan didn't work exactly that way, runs did flow more easily as the chase progressed. With 90 required off 48, three fours came off Raza's zippy offbreaks in the 13th over not long before Klaasen put down Bracewell. But Cameron Gannon held on to one to send Monank back for 93 when they needed 57 off the last five. Pooran scored just one run off his first four balls before launching a six which was followed by him losing his stumps against Raza, who celebrated wildly. The stage was set for Pollard with 49 needed off 22 and he started with two fours in his first three balls to stamp his arrival.
Bracewell collected two fours and a six off Mayers next over that went for 19 and with 21 to get off 12, Pollard and Bracewell finished things off in the 19th over off McCoy. As many as four Orcas bowlers went for over 10 runs an over while Bracewell remained unbeaten on 50 off 35 and Pollard on 26 off 10.