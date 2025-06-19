Monank, Bracewell, Pollard lead MI New York to 201 target for first win

MINY were also hardly looking great in the powerplay with edges and appeals before Quinton de Kock flicked a six in the third over off Obed McCoy. He was, however, trapped lbw as soon as Sikandar Raza came on, while Monank smashed his USA team-mate Jasdeep Singh for a six and four next over. Monank continued to pepper the boundaries while Bracewell moved along at run a ball to play second fiddle. MINY promoted Bracewell over Pooran as they expected the second half the innings to be better for batting, and even though the plan didn't work exactly that way, runs did flow more easily as the chase progressed. With 90 required off 48, three fours came off Raza's zippy offbreaks in the 13th over not long before Klaasen put down Bracewell. But Cameron Gannon held on to one to send Monank back for 93 when they needed 57 off the last five. Pooran scored just one run off his first four balls before launching a six which was followed by him losing his stumps against Raza, who celebrated wildly. The stage was set for Pollard with 49 needed off 22 and he started with two fours in his first three balls to stamp his arrival.