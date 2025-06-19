Matches (10)
New York vs Seattle, 9th Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match (N), Oakland, June 18, 2025, Major League Cricket
Last five matches
New York
L
W
L
L
L
Seattle
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 00:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY9 M • 215 Runs • 23.89 Avg • 117.48 SR
MI NY9 M • 191 Runs • 23.88 Avg • 121.65 SR
9 M • 114 Runs • 14.25 Avg • 117.52 SR
SEO6 M • 56 Runs • 9.33 Avg • 84.84 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 15.6 SR
MI NY9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.21 Econ • 20.4 SR
SEO8 M • 12 Wkts • 9.92 Econ • 12.5 SR
SEO7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 13.81 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
MI NY
SEO
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|18 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
