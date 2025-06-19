Matches (10)
SL vs BAN (1)
MLC (2)
Scotland T20 Tri-Series (2)
TNPL (2)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Vitality Blast Women (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)

New York vs Seattle, 9th Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (N), Oakland, June 18, 2025, Major League Cricket
MI New York FlagMI New York
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas
Thu, 19 Jun
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
MI New YorkMI New York
20200-0.423
6
Seattle OrcasSeattle Orcas
20200-3.890
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MD Patel
9 M • 215 Runs • 23.89 Avg • 117.48 SR
N Pooran
9 M • 191 Runs • 23.88 Avg • 121.65 SR
H Klaasen
9 M • 114 Runs • 14.25 Avg • 117.52 SR
Aaron Jones
6 M • 56 Runs • 9.33 Avg • 84.84 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 15.6 SR
TA Boult
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.21 Econ • 20.4 SR
CJ Gannon
8 M • 12 Wkts • 9.92 Econ • 12.5 SR
Harmeet Singh
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 13.81 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
MI NY
SEO
Player
Role
Nicholas Pooran (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Agni Chopra 
-
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ehsan Adil 
Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Kunwarjeet Singh 
Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Sharad Lumba 
Middle order Batter
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Monank Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Heath Richards 
Batter
Sunny Patel 
Batting Allrounder
Tajinder Singh 
Allrounder
Rushil Ugarkar 
Bowler
Match details
Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
Series
Season2025
Match days18 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF33062.842
TSK33062.550
WSF2112-1.544
MI NY2020-0.423
LAKR2020-2.225
SEO2020-3.890
Full Table