TSK bundle Seattle Orcas for 60 for third straight win
Zia-ul-Haq, Nandre Burger and Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets apiece on a pitch with variable bounce to hand Orcas their second successive loss
Texas Super Kings 153 for 6 (Mukkamalla 30, Harmeet 2-24, Jasdeep 2-34) beat Seattle Orcas 60 (Jones 17, Burger 3-10, Zia 3-16, Noor 3-18) by 93 runs
Texas Super Kings romped to their third successive victory while Seattle Orcas suffered their second loss in a row in MLC 2025 as TSK bundled Orcas for just 60 on a pitch that had variable bounce in Oakland. Orcas were chasing a modest target of 154 but never looked like getting even close to it after they were reduced to 21 for 5 in five overs by the TSK quicks and were eventually bowled out in 13.5 overs for a 93-run thrashing.
Orcas openers couldn't replicate their strong opening stand from their opening game and fell within the space of seven balls. Kyle Mayers spooned an easy catch to cover point off Nandre Burger and David Warner was sent back by an excellent diving catch from Faf du Plessis towards cover off left-arm quick Zia-ul-Haq. Steven Taylor also miscued Burger but it was Zia who dented the chase with a massive double blow in the fifth over when he yorked captain Heinrich Klaasen for a duck and had the experienced Sikandar Raza feather behind a short delivery to leave Orcas five down.
Left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad - Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-taker in the recent IPL - handed Orcas another double blow and was on a hat-trick after trapping left-hand batters Sujit Nayak and Harmeet Singh lbw. He missed the hat-trick by sending down a full toss to Jasdeep Singh but it hardly had an effect on the result as Aaron Jones, the top scorer with 17, soon handed a catch to Noor, who finished with 3 for 18. Burger wrapped up the game to end with 3 for 10 and Zia had picked up 3 for 16 from his three overs in the powerplay.
TSK had earlier opted to bat and saw a slow opening stand of 22 between du Plessis and Devon Conway. Du Plessis's struggles were ended when an Obed McCoy delivery roared off the pitch to take his glove and Conway was trapped lbw three balls later. USA top-order batter Saiteja Mukkamalla took the run rate over six an over with a few boundaries. Marcus Stoinis' 28 off 12, studded with four sixes, took them past 100 and the run rate over seven an over. Orcas, however, pulled things back again with the wickets of Stoinis, Daryl Mitchell and Calvin Savage to make it 122 for 6 before Milind Kumar and Shubham Ranjane powered the side past 150 with an unbroken stand of 31 from 15 balls.