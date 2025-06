TSK bundle Seattle Orcas for 60 for third straight win

TSK had earlier opted to bat and saw a slow opening stand of 22 between du Plessis and Devon Conway. Du Plessis's struggles were ended when an Obed McCoy delivery roared off the pitch to take his glove and Conway was trapped lbw three balls later. USA top-order batter Saiteja Mukkamalla took the run rate over six an over with a few boundaries. Marcus Stoinis' 28 off 12, studded with four sixes, took them past 100 and the run rate over seven an over. Orcas, however, pulled things back again with the wickets of Stoinis, Daryl Mitchell and Calvin Savage to make it 122 for 6 before Milind Kumar and Shubham Ranjane powered the side past 150 with an unbroken stand of 31 from 15 balls.