Matches (9)
SL vs BAN (1)
Scotland T20 Tri-Series (2)
TNPL (2)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Vitality Blast Women (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)
MLC (1)
RESULT
7th Match (N), Oakland, June 16, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings

#2

153/6
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas

#6

(13.5/20 ov, T:154) 60

Texas won by 93 runs

Player Of The Match
3/16
zia-ul-haq
Cricinfo's MVP
84.05 ptsImpact List
zia-ul-haq
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

TSK bundle Seattle Orcas for 60 for third straight win

Zia-ul-Haq, Nandre Burger and Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets apiece on a pitch with variable bounce to hand Orcas their second successive loss

ESPNcricinfo staff
17-Jun-2025 • 57 mins ago
Noor Ahmed and Co celebrate a wicket, Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, Oakland, MLC, June 16, 2025

Noor Ahmed and Co ran through Seattle Orcas  •  MLC

Texas Super Kings 153 for 6 (Mukkamalla 30, Harmeet 2-24, Jasdeep 2-34) beat Seattle Orcas 60 (Jones 17, Burger 3-10, Zia 3-16, Noor 3-18) by 93 runs
Texas Super Kings romped to their third successive victory while Seattle Orcas suffered their second loss in a row in MLC 2025 as TSK bundled Orcas for just 60 on a pitch that had variable bounce in Oakland. Orcas were chasing a modest target of 154 but never looked like getting even close to it after they were reduced to 21 for 5 in five overs by the TSK quicks and were eventually bowled out in 13.5 overs for a 93-run thrashing.
Orcas openers couldn't replicate their strong opening stand from their opening game and fell within the space of seven balls. Kyle Mayers spooned an easy catch to cover point off Nandre Burger and David Warner was sent back by an excellent diving catch from Faf du Plessis towards cover off left-arm quick Zia-ul-Haq. Steven Taylor also miscued Burger but it was Zia who dented the chase with a massive double blow in the fifth over when he yorked captain Heinrich Klaasen for a duck and had the experienced Sikandar Raza feather behind a short delivery to leave Orcas five down.
Left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad - Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-taker in the recent IPL - handed Orcas another double blow and was on a hat-trick after trapping left-hand batters Sujit Nayak and Harmeet Singh lbw. He missed the hat-trick by sending down a full toss to Jasdeep Singh but it hardly had an effect on the result as Aaron Jones, the top scorer with 17, soon handed a catch to Noor, who finished with 3 for 18. Burger wrapped up the game to end with 3 for 10 and Zia had picked up 3 for 16 from his three overs in the powerplay.
TSK had earlier opted to bat and saw a slow opening stand of 22 between du Plessis and Devon Conway. Du Plessis's struggles were ended when an Obed McCoy delivery roared off the pitch to take his glove and Conway was trapped lbw three balls later. USA top-order batter Saiteja Mukkamalla took the run rate over six an over with a few boundaries. Marcus Stoinis' 28 off 12, studded with four sixes, took them past 100 and the run rate over seven an over. Orcas, however, pulled things back again with the wickets of Stoinis, Daryl Mitchell and Calvin Savage to make it 122 for 6 before Milind Kumar and Shubham Ranjane powered the side past 150 with an unbroken stand of 31 from 15 balls.
Nandre BurgerZia-ul-HaqNoor AhmadSeattle OrcasTexas Super KingsTexas vs SeattleMajor League Cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
TSK 100%
TSKSEO
100%50%100%TSK InningsSEO Innings

Over 14 • SEO 60/10

Jasdeep Singh c Savage b Burger 12 (26b 1x4 0x6) SR: 46.15
W
Texas won by 93 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Seattle Innings
Player NameRB
DA Warner
caught99
KR Mayers
caught05
SR Taylor
caught48
Aaron Jones
caught1717
H Klaasen
bowled01
Sikandar Raza
caught43
SS Nayak
lbw54
Harmeet Singh
lbw01
Jasdeep Singh
caught1226
OC McCoy
lbw36
Waqar Salamkheil
not out04
Extras(b 1, lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
Total60(10 wkts; 13.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF33062.842
TSK33062.550
WSF2112-1.544
MI NY2020-0.423
LAKR2020-2.225
SEO2020-3.890
Full Table