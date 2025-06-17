Matches (27)
Seattle vs Texas, 7th Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (N), Oakland, June 16, 2025, Major League Cricket
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Seattle
L
L
L
L
L
Texas
L
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 01:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 114 Runs • 16.29 Avg • 118.75 SR
SEO7 M • 44 Runs • 8.8 Avg • 89.79 SR
TSK9 M • 438 Runs • 48.67 Avg • 168.46 SR
TSK9 M • 358 Runs • 59.67 Avg • 144.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SEO8 M • 12 Wkts • 9.92 Econ • 12.5 SR
SEO6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 14.22 SR
TSK5 M • 10 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 12 SR
TSK7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 22.14 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
SEO
TSK
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|16 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Major League Cricket News
Ian Holland's four-for gets Washington Freedom off the mark
Washington Freedom cruised to victory in their modest chase with quick knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Maxwell
Allen, Fraser-McGurk, Bartlett, Rauf give Unicorns second straight win
Fraser-McGurk roared back to form in T20s with a blistering 88 off 38 balls that was studded with 11 sixes
Magical Mitchell turns lost cause into a win for Texas Super Kings
MI New York fell three runs short in an MLC 2025 contest of major twists and turns
Allen's 51-ball 151 consigns Freedom to 123-run defeat in MLC 2025 opener
Allen, who hit 19 sixes, led San Francisco Unicorns to 269 for 5, which was 123 too many for defending champions Washington Freedom