Seattle vs Texas, 7th Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (N), Oakland, June 16, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
Tues, 17 Jun
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Texas Super KingsTexas Super Kings
110020.150
6
Seattle OrcasSeattle Orcas
10100-3.787
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 01:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
H Klaasen
8 M • 114 Runs • 16.29 Avg • 118.75 SR
Harmeet Singh
7 M • 44 Runs • 8.8 Avg • 89.79 SR
F du Plessis
9 M • 438 Runs • 48.67 Avg • 168.46 SR
DP Conway
9 M • 358 Runs • 59.67 Avg • 144.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Gannon
8 M • 12 Wkts • 9.92 Econ • 12.5 SR
Harmeet Singh
6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 14.22 SR
Noor Ahmad
5 M • 10 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 12 SR
Mohammad Mohsin
7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 22.14 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
SEO
TSK
Player
Role
Heinrich Klaasen (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Ali Sheikh 
Batting Allrounder
Ayan Desai 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Cameron Gannon 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Rahul Jariwala 
-
Jasdeep Singh 
Bowler
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Sujit Nayak 
-
Shayan Jahangir 
Batter
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Steven Taylor 
Opening Batter
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
David Warner 
Opening Batter
Match details
Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
Series
Season2025
Match days16 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Ian Holland's four-for gets Washington Freedom off the mark

Washington Freedom cruised to victory in their modest chase with quick knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Maxwell

Allen, Fraser-McGurk, Bartlett, Rauf give Unicorns second straight win

Fraser-McGurk roared back to form in T20s with a blistering 88 off 38 balls that was studded with 11 sixes

Magical Mitchell turns lost cause into a win for Texas Super Kings

MI New York fell three runs short in an MLC 2025 contest of major twists and turns

Allen's 51-ball 151 consigns Freedom to 123-run defeat in MLC 2025 opener

Allen, who hit 19 sixes, led San Francisco Unicorns to 269 for 5, which was 123 too many for defending champions Washington Freedom

Stats - Finn Allen shatters records with 34-ball hundred in MLC

The opening batter from New Zealand lit up the opening day of the tournament in the USA

