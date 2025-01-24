Matches (29)
Ragama CC vs Police SC, Group A at Moratuwa, MLT (3-day), Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Moratuwa, January 24 - 26, 2025, Major League Tournament
Ragama Cricket Club FlagRagama Cricket Club
Police Sports Club FlagPolice Sports Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:40
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
De Zoysa Stadium, Moratuwa
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days24,25,26 January 2025 - day (3-day match)
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
PSC420247.335
PSC421147.195
BLOOM320138.34
ACCC320137.175
COLT410335.675
BSC403122.99
RAG403114.755
CHLM30128.715
NEGO30126.25
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC320147.69
MOORS320147.325
KYCC410332.705
CCC310230.81
Tamil401322.495
BRC402220.66
NSWC301218.255
KCCC401314.77
SSC401312.96
