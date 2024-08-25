Matches (26)
ENG v SL (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
MAX60 (3)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)
Maharaja T20 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
Malaysia Tri-Nation T20 (1)
ZIM-W T20 Cup (4)

Tigers vs Strikers, Final at George Town, MAX60, Aug 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, George Town, August 25, 2024, MAX60 Caribbean
PrevNext
Caribbean Tigers FlagCaribbean Tigers
New York Strikers FlagNew York Strikers
Tomorrow
4:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 18:06
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
Match details
Jimmy Powell Oval, Cayman Islands
Series
Season2024
Match days25 August 2024 - day (10-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

MAX60 Caribbean

Super Three
TEAMMWLPTNRR
NYS22081.790
BRT21140.691
GCJ2020-2.400
Full Table