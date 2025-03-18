Matches (10)
Bagmati vs Gandaki, 24th Match at Siddharthanagar, CAN PM Cup, Mar 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match, Siddharthanagar, March 18, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Bagmati Province FlagBagmati Province
Gandaki Province FlagGandaki Province
Tomorrow
3:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, Siddharthanagar
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Men's PM Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
NPC44082.804
TAC44082.061
APFC43160.588
LP43160.005
MDH3122-0.570
GAN4132-0.649
KP5142-0.870
KAR4132-0.923
BP4132-1.135
SPP4132-1.190
