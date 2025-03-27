Matches (7)
Bagmati vs Madhesh, 44th Match at Siddharthanagar, CAN PM Cup, Mar 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

44th Match, Siddharthanagar, March 27, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Bagmati Province FlagBagmati Province
Madhesh Province FlagMadhesh Province
Tomorrow
3:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:32
Match details
Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, Siddharthanagar
Series
Season2024/25
Match days27 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Men's PM Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
NPC880162.275
TAC871141.675
APFC862120.520
BP84480.115
KAR9458-0.336
LP9458-0.342
MDH8356-0.479
SPP9366-0.625
GAN9274-1.171
KP8172-1.294
