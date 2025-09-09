Matches (17)
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, 1st Match, Group B at Abu Dhabi, Asia Cup, Sep 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Group B (N), Abu Dhabi, September 09, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Afghanistan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Hong Kong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghanistan
L
W
W
W
L
Hong Kong
W
L
W
W
L
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AFG7 M • 214 Runs • 30.57 Avg • 118.88 SR
AFG7 M • 178 Runs • 25.43 Avg • 124.47 SR
HKG10 M • 446 Runs • 49.56 Avg • 150.67 SR
HKG10 M • 317 Runs • 31.7 Avg • 149.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG9 M • 22 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 9 SR
AFG5 M • 12 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 9.33 SR
HKG8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 15.09 SR
HKG7 M • 8 Wkts • 6 Econ • 18.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AFG
HKG
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3445
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|9 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Men's T20 Asia Cup News
'Maybe I have something...' - the phenomenal rise of Noor Ahmad
The Afghanistan spinner is only 20, a match-winner in his own right, and travelling around the world playing in various T20 leagues with aplomb
Asia Cup 2025: Politics, passion and a stage for new rivalries
Of course there is India vs Pakistan, but there is also a lot more to look forward to in the UAE
India, Pakistan training overlap spikes Asia Cup interest in Dubai
The players from both teams stuck to their own routines, but the buzz is expected to grow when they face each other
Cooked in India, reborn in Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath battles his way from tears to triumph
After years of setbacks and near-burnout, Rath returns to a familiar place with renewed hope and a joy in cricket he never thought he'd find again