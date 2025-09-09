Matches (17)
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, 1st Match, Group B at Abu Dhabi, Asia Cup, Sep 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Group B (N), Abu Dhabi, September 09, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Hong Kong FlagHong Kong
Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
AfghanistanAfghanistan
------
Hong KongHong Kong
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Ibrahim Zadran
7 M • 214 Runs • 30.57 Avg • 118.88 SR
Sediqullah Atal
7 M • 178 Runs • 25.43 Avg • 124.47 SR
Anshuman Rath
10 M • 446 Runs • 49.56 Avg • 150.67 SR
Zeeshan Ali
10 M • 317 Runs • 31.7 Avg • 149.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
9 M • 22 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 9 SR
Naveen-ul-Haq
5 M • 12 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 9.33 SR
Yasim Murtaza
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 15.09 SR
A Shukla
7 M • 8 Wkts • 6 Econ • 18.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AFG
HKG
Player
Role
Rashid Khan (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Darwish Rasooli 
Top order Batter
Fareed Ahmad 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
AM Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Ibrahim Zadran 
Opening Batter
Karim Janat 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Ishaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3445
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days9 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Men's T20 Asia Cup News

'Maybe I have something...' - the phenomenal rise of Noor Ahmad

The Afghanistan spinner is only 20, a match-winner in his own right, and travelling around the world playing in various T20 leagues with aplomb

Asia Cup 2025: Politics, passion and a stage for new rivalries

Of course there is India vs Pakistan, but there is also a lot more to look forward to in the UAE

India, Pakistan training overlap spikes Asia Cup interest in Dubai

The players from both teams stuck to their own routines, but the buzz is expected to grow when they face each other

Cooked in India, reborn in Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath battles his way from tears to triumph

After years of setbacks and near-burnout, Rath returns to a familiar place with renewed hope and a joy in cricket he never thought he'd find again

Samson or Jitesh? No answers yet as India begin their Asia Cup training

Bumrah and Hardik went full-tilt at the nets, while Suryakumar eased himself back into post-surgery rhythm

