Colombo vs Jaffna, 12th Match at Hambantota, National Super League, Sep 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Hambantota, September 16, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
Colombo FlagColombo
Jaffna FlagJaffna
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 07:23
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days16 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
National Super League Limited Over Tournament

TeamMWLDPTNRR
COLBO431061.751
GALLE431060.827
JFNA42105-0.356
KANDY41203-0.814
DAM40400-2.275
