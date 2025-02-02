Matches (34)
IND vs ENG (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
SA20 (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
ILT20 (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
NEP Women vs NL Women, 4th Match at Kirtipur, Nepal Tri, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Kirtipur, February 02, 2025, Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series
What will be the toss result?
NEP-W Win & Bat
NL-W Win & Bat
NEP-W Win & Bowl
NL-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NEP Women
L
W
L
L
L
NL Women
W
NR
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:04
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2178
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.15 start, First Session 12.15-13.45, Interval 13.45-14.05, Second Session 14.05-15.35
|Match days
|2 February 2025 - day (20-over match)