Matches (37)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (3)
BPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (16)
WI Women vs BAN Women (1)
Super Smash (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
HK TRI (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (1)

NL Women vs THA Women, 5th Match at Kirtipur, Nepal Tri, Feb 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Kirtipur, February 03, 2025, Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series
PrevNext
Netherlands Women FlagNetherlands Women
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
NL-W Win & Bat
THA-W Win & Bat
NL-W Win & Bowl
THA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:28
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2179
Hours of play (local time)12.15 start, First Session 12.15-13.45, Interval 13.45-14.05, Second Session 14.05-15.35
Match days3 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
THA-W22040.560
NL-W21120.080
NEP-W2020-0.691
Full Table