NL Women vs THA Women, 8th Match at Kirtipur, Nepal Tri, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Kirtipur, February 06, 2025, Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series
Netherlands Women FlagNetherlands Women
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:26
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2182
Hours of play (local time)12.15 start, First Session 12.15-13.45, Interval 13.45-14.05, Second Session 14.05-15.35
Match days6 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
THA-W44080.529
NL-W42240.036
NEP-W4040-0.592
Full Table