Rain washes out day two in Mirpur

After 15 wickets fell on day one, the teams were not able to take the field in Mirpur

New Zealand 55 for 5 (Mitchell 12*, Phillips 5*, Mehidy 3-17, Taijul 2-29) trail Bangladesh 172 (Mushfiqur 35, Shahadat 31, Philips 3-31, Santner 3-65) by 117 runs

Rain prevented any play from happening on the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur. The day was abandoned at 1:55pm local time.

The rain had begun early on Thursday morning and continued through the day. The umpires inspected the conditions a few times, with the last one at 1.00 pm, after which the rain intensified and forced the abandonment.

However, given the pace at which the Test progressed on day one , there is still plenty of time for a result. Bangladesh were bowled out for 172 on the first day with New Zealand's spinners picking up eight of the ten wickets. Tim Southee took one, while Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladesh batter to be given out for obstructing the field . His dismissal would have been a bigger talking point for the hosts had their spinners not reduced New Zealand to 55 for 5 when bad light ended play.

Bangladesh are still 117 runs ahead in the first innings, and are pushing for their maiden Test series victory against New Zealand, after winning the first match by 150 runs