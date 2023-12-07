Matches (10)
BBL 2023 (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
AUS v PAK (1)
SA v WI (A tour) (1)
Asia Cup [U19] (2)
SA v BAN (W) (1)
ZIM v IRE (1)
Stumps
2nd Test, Mirpur, December 06 - 10, 2023, New Zealand tour of Bangladesh
PrevNext
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(8 ov) 172 & 38/2
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
180

Day 3 - Bangladesh lead by 30 runs.

Current RR: 4.75
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Live Stats
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Playing XI
BetNEW
Report

Rain washes out day two in Mirpur

After 15 wickets fell on day one, the teams were not able to take the field in Mirpur

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
07-Dec-2023
1:27

Explainer: Mushfiqur Rahim's obstructing the field dismissal

New Zealand 55 for 5 (Mitchell 12*, Phillips 5*, Mehidy 3-17, Taijul 2-29) trail Bangladesh 172 (Mushfiqur 35, Shahadat 31, Philips 3-31, Santner 3-65) by 117 runs
Rain prevented any play from happening on the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur. The day was abandoned at 1:55pm local time.
The rain had begun early on Thursday morning and continued through the day. The umpires inspected the conditions a few times, with the last one at 1.00 pm, after which the rain intensified and forced the abandonment.
However, given the pace at which the Test progressed on day one, there is still plenty of time for a result. Bangladesh were bowled out for 172 on the first day with New Zealand's spinners picking up eight of the ten wickets. Tim Southee took one, while Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladesh batter to be given out for obstructing the field. His dismissal would have been a bigger talking point for the hosts had their spinners not reduced New Zealand to 55 for 5 when bad light ended play.
Bangladesh are still 117 runs ahead in the first innings, and are pushing for their maiden Test series victory against New Zealand, after winning the first match by 150 runs.
Play is scheduled to start at 9.15 am local time on day three in Mirpur, with a minimum of 98 overs to be bowled.
BangladeshNew ZealandBangladesh vs New ZealandNew Zealand in Bangladesh

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Rain washes out day two in Mirpur

After 15 wickets fell on day one, the teams were not able to take the field in Mirpur

Rain washes out day two in Mirpur

Spin-to-win template could hurt Bangladesh in the long run

Pitches like the one in Dhaka maximise Bangladesh's strengths and enable them to push for WTC points, but what does it do to their fast bowlers?

Spin-to-win template could hurt Bangladesh in the long run

Mehidy and Taijul put New Zealand under pressure after Bangladesh fold for 172

Phillips, Santner and Patel had earlier shared eight wickets between them as New Zealand bowled Bangladesh out cheaply

Mehidy and Taijul put New Zealand under pressure after Bangladesh fold for 172

Why Mushfiqur Rahim was out for obstructing the field and not handling the ball

The laws were changed in 2017 to remove the handled-the-ball category and include such dismissals under obstructing the field

Why Mushfiqur Rahim was out for obstructing the field and not handling the ball

Hathurusinghe on Shanto's captaincy: 'He was commanding respect, demanding the standard'

Bangladesh's coach has earmarked the batter as a future full-time captain, and said the BCB would 'make that decision when the right time comes'

Hathurusinghe on Shanto's captaincy: 'He was commanding respect, demanding the standard'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Bangladesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Zakir Hasan
not out1621
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
caught22
Najmul Hossain Shanto
caught1524
Mominul Haque
not out01
Extras(b 4, lb 1)
Total38(2 wkts; 8 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
PAK220024100.00
BAN110012100.00
IND21011666.67
AUS52211830.00
WI2011416.67
ENG5221915.00
SL202000.00
NZ101000.00
SA------
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved