Injuries rule out Roy and Santner as New Zealand bowl first

Chris Woakes returned in place of David Willey, with Gus Atkinson and Reece Topley both playing their third games of the series. Adil Rashid and Mark Wood remain on the bench as England take a cautious approach with their fitness.

New Zealand made a fourth change to their XI by restoring Will Young to the top of the order after positioning him at No. 3 last time out. That meant Finn Allen was squeezed out, with Henry Nicholls - who was left out of their provisional World Cup squad this week - returning to the side at first drop.