Injuries rule out Roy and Santner as New Zealand bowl first
Malan and Woakes return for England; Ferguson, Jamieson, Young, and Nicholls called up by New Zealand
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first vs England
Jason Roy suffered a second back spasm in six days on Wednesday morning, ruling him out of England's third ODI against New Zealand. Roy missed the first two games of the series after sustaining the same injury on the morning of the series opener.
Dawid Malan returns to the England side after missing Sunday's win at the Ageas Bowl, following the birth of his second child, and will open the batting alongside Jonny Bairstow in Roy's absence. Harry Brook was left out after scores of 25 and 2 in the first two ODIs.
Chris Woakes returned in place of David Willey, with Gus Atkinson and Reece Topley both playing their third games of the series. Adil Rashid and Mark Wood remain on the bench as England take a cautious approach with their fitness.
For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner missed out after jarring his knee in the field during their defeat on Sunday. Ben Lister, who was drafted into the squad as cover for the injured Adam Milne, was picked for his second ODI cap while Lockie Ferguson and Kyle Jamieson came in for Matt Henry and Tim Southee.
New Zealand made a fourth change to their XI by restoring Will Young to the top of the order after positioning him at No. 3 last time out. That meant Finn Allen was squeezed out, with Henry Nicholls - who was left out of their provisional World Cup squad this week - returning to the side at first drop.
England: 1 Dawid Malan, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Gus Atkinson, 11 Reece Topley
New Zealand: 1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (capt/wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Rachin Ravindra, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ben Lister
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98