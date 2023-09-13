Matches (12)
AUS v NZ (A) (1)
Asia Cup (1)
SA v AUS (1)
ENG-W v SL-W (1)
SL v WI (U19) (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (3)
CPL 2023 (1)
Live
3rd ODI (D/N), The Oval, September 13, 2023, New Zealand tour of England
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
(10/50 ov) 55/2
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand

New Zealand chose to field.

Current RR: 5.50
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 30/0 (6.00)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

Injuries rule out Roy and Santner as New Zealand bowl first

Malan and Woakes return for England; Ferguson, Jamieson, Young, and Nicholls called up by New Zealand

Matt Roller
Matt Roller
13-Sep-2023 • 48 mins ago
Dawid Malan returns to England after the birth of his second child&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PA Photos/Getty Images

Dawid Malan returns to England after the birth of his second child  •  PA Photos/Getty Images

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first vs England
Jason Roy suffered a second back spasm in six days on Wednesday morning, ruling him out of England's third ODI against New Zealand. Roy missed the first two games of the series after sustaining the same injury on the morning of the series opener.
Dawid Malan returns to the England side after missing Sunday's win at the Ageas Bowl, following the birth of his second child, and will open the batting alongside Jonny Bairstow in Roy's absence. Harry Brook was left out after scores of 25 and 2 in the first two ODIs.
Chris Woakes returned in place of David Willey, with Gus Atkinson and Reece Topley both playing their third games of the series. Adil Rashid and Mark Wood remain on the bench as England take a cautious approach with their fitness.
For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner missed out after jarring his knee in the field during their defeat on Sunday. Ben Lister, who was drafted into the squad as cover for the injured Adam Milne, was picked for his second ODI cap while Lockie Ferguson and Kyle Jamieson came in for Matt Henry and Tim Southee.
New Zealand made a fourth change to their XI by restoring Will Young to the top of the order after positioning him at No. 3 last time out. That meant Finn Allen was squeezed out, with Henry Nicholls - who was left out of their provisional World Cup squad this week - returning to the side at first drop.
England: 1 Dawid Malan, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Gus Atkinson, 11 Reece Topley
New Zealand: 1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (capt/wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Rachin Ravindra, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ben Lister
Jason RoyDawid MalanBen ListerNew ZealandEnglandEngland vs New ZealandNew Zealand in England

Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
England Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
JM Bairstow
caught01
DJ Malan
not out3433
JE Root
bowled47
BA Stokes
not out1319
Extras(b 1, lb 1, w 2)
Total55(2 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved