Is Sri Lanka's total of 50 the lowest in any international final?

Sri Lanka's collapse to 50 all out in the Asia Cup final in Colombo last weekend was indeed the lowest all-out total in any major international final, undercutting India's 54 in the Champions Trophy final against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in October 2000. There have been only nine lower all-out totals in all one-day internationals.

The lowest in the 50-over World Cup final is 132, by Pakistan against Australia at Lord's in 1999. West Indies managed only 140 when they famously lost the 1983 final to India, also at Lord's

The lowest in the final of a T20I tournament is Ireland's 71 against Afghanistan in the Desert Challenge tournament in Dubai in January 2017. The lowest in the T20 World Cup final is Sri Lanka's 101 against West Indies in Colombo in October 2012.

No one has scored more runs at a faster rate in one-day internationals: Shane Watson clattered 185 not out from 96 balls - a strike rate of 192.70 - for Australia against Bangladesh in Mirpur in April 2011.

The only innings over 150 in ODIs that came at a faster rate than Klaasen managed were two cases of 162 not out - by AB de Villiers from 66 balls (strike rate 245.45) for South Africa against West Indies during the 2015 World Cup in Sydney , and by Jos Buttler in 70 balls - a strike rate of 231.42 - for England against Netherlands in Amstelveen in June 2022.

If we look at all ODI innings of 100 or more , de Villiers leads the way with the astonishing strike rate of 338.63 during his 149 from just 44 balls against West Indies in Johannesburg in January 2015. He came in during the 39th over, and was out in the 50th, after smashing 16 sixes and nine fours.

The Australian legspinner Adam Zampa 's forgettable day against South Africa in Centurion last week - rounded off by a tenth over that cost 26 - left him sharing top spot in the list of most runs conceded in a one-day international innings. Zampa matched another Australian, seamer Mick Lewis , who also went for 113 in the famous 872-run match in Johannesburg in March 2006.

In all, there have now been 16 instances of a bowler conceding 100 or more runs in a men's ODI: the only other Australian is Andrew Tye , with 0 for 100 (from only nine overs) against England at Trent Bridge in 2018.

In a high-scoring few days for international cricket, Ben Stokes clattered 182 against New Zealand at The Oval on September 13. The only higher score from No. 4 in any ODI is Viv Richards' 189 not out for West Indies against England at Old Trafford in 1984, in an innings that lasted 55 overs.

You're probably allowed to have forgotten him, because George Arthur Adam Septimus Carter Trenchard Sale Pennington played for Northamptonshire nearly a century ago, in 1927. He played 12 matches that season as a batter, with his highest score of 47 coming on debut, against Glamorgan in Northampton

The son of a vicar, Pennington was also a talented rugby player. He served in the Royal Naval Air Service (the forerunner of the Royal Air Force) during the First World War, and is said to have sunk a German submarine in the Mediterranean Sea. He continued flying after the war, but was only 34 when he died in September 1933, after the aircraft he was piloting crashed on take-off near Doncaster in Yorkshire. His six passengers, who included the famous jockey Gordon Richards, escaped with minor injuries.