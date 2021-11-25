Tea India 154 for 4 (Gill 52, Iyer 17*, Jadeja 6*, Jamieson 3-38) vs New Zealand

Kyle Jamieson came into this India tour with a bowling average harking back to Test cricket in the 19th century, but all his eight Tests had come on green pitches in New Zealand and England. It was still not known whether he could make an impact in Asian conditions, and his selection ahead of Neil Wagner for the Kanpur Test could not have been straightforward.

Two sessions into the match, however, New Zealand will have been thrilled with that decision, as Jamieson went to tea with figures of 3 for 38, having helped squeeze India to 154 for 4 on a tricky surface characterised by inconsistent bounce. All four wickets had fallen to the quicks, with the crafty Tim Southee chipping in with the big scalp of Cheteshwar Pujara.

The post-lunch session was entirely New Zealand's, as they took three wickets for 72 runs in 27 overs to bring the match back to level terms after a 61-run second-wicket stand between Pujara and Shubman Gill had put India in a solid position at lunch.

Gill, who had moved serenely to 52 off 87 balls before lunch, fell in the first over after the break, slow getting forward to defend a nip-backer from Jamieson and playing on to his stumps. Having swung the new ball in both directions in his first spell, Jamieson was now showing he could also hit an uneven pitch hard and get the older ball to deviate off it.

Jamieson then caused Pujara discomfort with the short ball, first bruising his right index finger with one that lifted unexpectedly and hit him on the glove, and then packing the leg-side field and hammering the middle of the pitch. With the ball not coming onto the bat and often keeping low, it was injudicious to go after the short ball - which Pujara seldom does anyway - and he endured a short, uncomfortable spell of ducking and weaving before Kane Williamson took Jamieson off and replaced him with Southee.

Jamieson had only bowled four overs after lunch, and it felt like he could have gone on a little longer, but the change worked immediately, with Southee angling three balls into the stumps and then getting one to hold its line just outside off. Forced into playing, Pujara sent a thin edge through to keeper Tom Blundell.

Ajinkya Rahane, short on runs over the last two years and captaining India in the absence of Virat Kohli, then made a fluent, technically accomplished 35 full of crisp back-foot punches through the off side. That shot was a safe one on this pitch because Rahane played it with a vertical bat, but the square cut with the horizontal bat wasn't quite as foolproof, as he discovered while chopping Jamieson onto his stumps when the ball kept a touch low.

Shreyas Iyer , making his Test debut, got off the mark in nervy fashion by looking to hit Ajaz Patel over the top, miscuing, and just clearing mid-off running back. Never looking entirely secure, he added 39 with Rahane for the fourth wicket, and was batting on 17 at tea in the company of Ravindra Jadeja.

After India had chosen to bat, the first session was all about Gill, and, in particular, his battle with Ajaz, New Zealand's lead spinner.

Ajaz could have had Gill in his very first over had he reviewed a not-out lbw decision with the batter down the track and playing down the wrong line of one that turned less than expected. New Zealand's lack of enthusiasm perhaps stemmed from how far Gill had stepped out, and perhaps from thinking it was bat-pad when it was, in fact, pad-bat; ball-tracking suggested the ball would have gone on to hit middle stump.

Jamieson struck in the next over, nicking off Mayank Agarwal after troubling him incessantly with his outswing and away-seam - the edge was the fifth false shot in 17 balls that Agarwal faced from Jamieson.

India were 21 for 1 at that point. Had they been able to add Gill's wicket to that score, New Zealand could have had India in serious bother, given they were missing four first-choice members of their top six, and the way the pitch was behaving.

As it happened, Gill took control of proceedings, shrugging off the odd instance of the ball turning past his edge or keeping low, and picking up his runs in a manner that was both serene and opportunistic. He used his feet less often than Pujara at the other end, but when he did it was often with great success - he hit Ajaz for a towering six over long-on and a skimming drive over mid-off. More impressive still was his back-foot play; he stepped deep in his crease the moment the ball was marginally short, and from there played some truly memorable shots, the pick of them a straight-bat punch against the turn, to the right of midwicket. All this contributed to Gill taking 29 runs off the 28 balls he faced from Ajaz, and this happened despite the left-arm spinner bowling with a good degree of control.

All of New Zealand's three spinners looked the part, in fact, with the gangly Will Somerville bowling quick offbreaks into the pitch and getting the odd ball to turn and jump, and with Rachin Ravindra - making his debut after being preferred ahead of fellow left-arm-spin-bowling allrounder Mitchell Santner - getting one ball to turn square, across the face of Gill's bat, while conceding just two runs in his three overs before tea.