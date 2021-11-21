India rested Rahul and Ashwin, and picked Kishan, while New Zealand brought in Ferguson for Southee

Toss India chose to bat vs New Zealand

Rohit Sharma won his third straight toss, with India opting to bat this time to "challenge themselves against conditions", presumably dew, in the third and final T20I at Eden Gardens.

With the series already won, India gave KL Rahul and R Ashwin a rest. Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal took their places. Kishan was also slotted to open with Rohit.

New Zealand rested their stand-in captain Tim Southee. This meant leadership responsibilities for allrounder Mitchell Santner . Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson , whose quick recovery from a calf injury made him a late inclusion in the T20I squad, got an opportunity in Southee's place.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Venkatesh Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Shreyas Iyer, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Daryl Mitchell, 3 Mark Chapman, 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Tim Seifert (wk), 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner (capt), 8 Adam Milne, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult