Onus on New Zealand's top five to deliver in dead rubber

In the spotlight: Suryakumar Yadav and Devon Conway

Suryakumar is on several former players' and commentators' wishlists for the World Cup later this year. But where does he fit in? Once everyone is available, Virat Kohli slots in at No. 3, Iyer at 4, and Hardik Pandya at 6, leaving only No. 5. Going on current form, that slot goes to Rahul along with the keeping gloves. But Suryakumar's red-hot form in T20s and even the two Ranji Trophy games he played recently have earned him a few ODIs in the lead-up to the big event later this year, but time is also running out for him. He scored 31 off 26 in the first ODI and didn't get to bat in the second, and who knows, he may not get another ODI after this series - they play three against Australia in March - before the IPL arrives. What can he do in this one game to impress the selectors and the team management?