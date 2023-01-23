Onus on New Zealand's top five to deliver in dead rubber

They have failed in both matches so far, but conditions in high-scoring Indore could cheer them up

Jaffer: 'New Zealand's batting has let them down'

Big picture: Will New Zealand's top five please stand up?

Six-eighty-six runs in Six-eighty-six runs in the series opener and just 219 in the second game. Even if the total runs scored in the match reduced by nearly 70% from the first ODI to the second, the common and worrying theme for New Zealand was how their top five barely showed up. While chasing 350 in Hyderabad, their top five totalled 101 runs; batting first in Raipur they managed a mere 11 runs as New Zealand collapsed to 15 for 5.

India do not have anything to worry about with the series in the bag. With only one more ODI series between this one and the IPL, they would want to see some more of Suryakumar Yadav' s batting in this format, before KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer return from personal leave and injury respectively.

A 3-0 win will take India to the top of the ODI rankings. If India win 3-0, England will have to beat South Africa by the same margin in the ODI series starting January 27 to displace India from the top.

Watch LIVE in the UK and USA You can watch the third ODI between India and New Zealand LIVE on ESPN Player in the UK and on ESPN+ in English and in Hindi in the USA.

Form guide

India WWWWW (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

New Zealand LLWWL

In the spotlight: Suryakumar Yadav and Devon Conway

Suryakumar is on several former players' and commentators' wishlists for the World Cup later this year. But where does he fit in? Once everyone is available, Suryakumar is on several former players' and commentators' wishlists for the World Cup later this year. But where does he fit in? Once everyone is available, Virat Kohli slots in at No. 3, Iyer at 4, and Hardik Pandya at 6, leaving only No. 5. Going on current form, that slot goes to Rahul along with the keeping gloves. But Suryakumar's red-hot form in T20s and even the two Ranji Trophy games he played recently have earned him a few ODIs in the lead-up to the big event later this year, but time is also running out for him. He scored 31 off 26 in the first ODI and didn't get to bat in the second, and who knows, he may not get another ODI after this series - they play three against Australia in March - before the IPL arrives. What can he do in this one game to impress the selectors and the team management?

Mohammed Shami sent back Finn Allen with a beauty in Raipur • Associated Press

Conway was in prolific form in Pakistan before he crossed the border. He scored 91 and 122 in the Tests followed by a century and a half-century in the ODIs to average 51 and take the Player-of-the-Series award. So far on this tour he has faced just 16 balls in each of the two ODIs while falling to pace, but he would want to spend more time in the middle before the teams switch to T20Is. Apart from the experience of Latham, Conway is the name in the top order New Zealand could look to for both quick runs and stability.

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Ishan Kishan (wk), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 and 11: two out of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik

New Zealand (probable): 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Henry Nicholls/Mark Chapman, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (capt & wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Doug Bracewell/Henry Shipley/Jacob Duffy, 10 Blair Tickner, 11 Lockie Ferguson

Pitch and conditions: Another run-fest in Indore?

What do you expect on a small ground with a quick outfield and possibly a flat pitch? You don't have to answer. The decision to bowl first after winning the toss will also be likely given the chance of dew once the sun sets. The ground staff will employ anti-dew spray but that's unlikely to change the toss decision.