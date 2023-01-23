Onus on New Zealand's top five to deliver in dead rubber
They have failed in both matches so far, but conditions in high-scoring Indore could cheer them up
Big picture: Will New Zealand's top five please stand up?
Six-eighty-six runs in the series opener and just 219 in the second game. Even if the total runs scored in the match reduced by nearly 70% from the first ODI to the second, the common and worrying theme for New Zealand was how their top five barely showed up. While chasing 350 in Hyderabad, their top five totalled 101 runs; batting first in Raipur they managed a mere 11 runs as New Zealand collapsed to 15 for 5.
Form guide
India WWWWW (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)
New Zealand LLWWL
In the spotlight: Suryakumar Yadav and Devon Conway
Suryakumar is on several former players' and commentators' wishlists for the World Cup later this year. But where does he fit in? Once everyone is available, Virat Kohli slots in at No. 3, Iyer at 4, and Hardik Pandya at 6, leaving only No. 5. Going on current form, that slot goes to Rahul along with the keeping gloves. But Suryakumar's red-hot form in T20s and even the two Ranji Trophy games he played recently have earned him a few ODIs in the lead-up to the big event later this year, but time is also running out for him. He scored 31 off 26 in the first ODI and didn't get to bat in the second, and who knows, he may not get another ODI after this series - they play three against Australia in March - before the IPL arrives. What can he do in this one game to impress the selectors and the team management?
Team news: Will India give Chahal a chance? Will NZ make changes?
Having won the series, India could try some other players on Tuesday. Yuzvendra Chahal, who played just one ODI against Sri Lanka, could come in for Kuldeep Yadav. But it remains to be seen if India will try out Rajat Patidar or Shahbaz Ahmed, who are hardly in the running for the World Cup, or continue to give game time to their first-choice players to give them more confidence before the big event at home. Umran Malik could come in for Mohammed Siraj or Mohammed Shami - taking Shardul Thakur's place would deplete the batting - but that would mean opening the bowling with Hardik because Malik usually comes on as first change.
Pitch and conditions: Another run-fest in Indore?
What do you expect on a small ground with a quick outfield and possibly a flat pitch? You don't have to answer. The decision to bowl first after winning the toss will also be likely given the chance of dew once the sun sets. The ground staff will employ anti-dew spray but that's unlikely to change the toss decision.
Stats and trivia
- Since the ODI rankings began in October 2002, there have only been five instances when the team that began a bilateral series as No. 1 was whitewashed in a series of three or more matches. A loss for New Zealand will make it the sixth such instance.
- If New Zealand lose, it will be the third time India have whitewashed them in an ODI series. India won 5-0 in 2010 and 4-0 in 1998-99 (one match of the five-match series was a no-result).
- Virat Kohli's scoring has oscillated from one extreme to another in recent ODIs. His scores since December read: 11, 8, 166*, 4, 113, 113, 5 and 9.
- Shardul Thakur needs three more wickets to reach 50 in ODIs.
- It won't happen on Tuesday but Rohit Sharma is closing in on the 10,000-run mark in ODIs. He needs 319 more.
Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo