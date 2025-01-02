NZ bowl in cloudy Nelson; Wickramasinghe, Rajapaksa in for Sri Lanka

Toss New Zealand opt to bowl vs Sri Lanka

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first in the final T20I in Nelson. The hosts have already wrapped up the series having won the first two games, and are looking to secure a 3-0 sweep.

Having batted first in the first two games, opting to chase was a no-brainer for Mitchell Santner and New Zealand. They have also gone with an unchanged XI with New Zealand happy to stick with a youthful yet winning combination.

Sri Lanka have made two changes, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa back into the XI, alongside seam bowling allrounder Chamidu Wickramasinghe. Making way are middle order batter Kamindu Mendis and seamer Matheesha Pathirana. Charith Asalanka also spoke about the importance of their middle order scoring more runs.

In terms of the pitch and conditions, the overcast start should provide some assistance for the seamers. The wicket however looks good for batting in general.

New Zealand: 1 Tim Robinson, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Daryl Mitchell, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Michael Bracewell, 7 Mitchell Hay (wk), 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Zakary Foulkes, 11 Jacob Duffy