Matches (4)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
BPL 2024 (2)
Live
3rd T20I, Nelson, January 02, 2025, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
218/5
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(11/20 ov, T:219) 114/3

New Zealand need 105 runs in 54 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 10.36
 • Required RR: 11.66
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 51/3 (10.20)
forecasterWin Probability:NZ 18.25%SL 81.75%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

NZ bowl in cloudy Nelson; Wickramasinghe, Rajapaksa in for Sri Lanka

Pathirana and Kamindu were left out by Sri Lanka for the final game of the T20I series

Madushka Balasuriya
02-Jan-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Bhanuka Rajapaksa made 34, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney, October 29, 2022

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was back in the SL XI  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss New Zealand opt to bowl vs Sri Lanka
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first in the final T20I in Nelson. The hosts have already wrapped up the series having won the first two games, and are looking to secure a 3-0 sweep.
Having batted first in the first two games, opting to chase was a no-brainer for Mitchell Santner and New Zealand. They have also gone with an unchanged XI with New Zealand happy to stick with a youthful yet winning combination.
Sri Lanka have made two changes, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa back into the XI, alongside seam bowling allrounder Chamidu Wickramasinghe. Making way are middle order batter Kamindu Mendis and seamer Matheesha Pathirana. Charith Asalanka also spoke about the importance of their middle order scoring more runs.
In terms of the pitch and conditions, the overcast start should provide some assistance for the seamers. The wicket however looks good for batting in general.
New Zealand: 1 Tim Robinson, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Daryl Mitchell, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Michael Bracewell, 7 Mitchell Hay (wk), 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Zakary Foulkes, 11 Jacob Duffy
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamidu Wickramasinghe 9 Binura Fernando, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Nuwan Thushara
Sri LankaNew ZealandNew Zealand vs Sri LankaSri Lanka tour of New Zealand

Language
English
Win Probability
SL 81.75%
SLNZ
100%50%100%SL InningsNZ Innings

Over 11 • NZ 114/3

Glenn Phillips c Nissanka b Asalanka 6 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100
W
NZ needed 105 runs from 54 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
TB Robinson
caught3721
R Ravindra
not out5634
MS Chapman
caught95
GD Phillips
caught66
DJ Mitchell
not out11
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
Total114(3 wkts; 11 ovs)
<1 / 3>