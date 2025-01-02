Matches (29)
BBL 2024 (3)
BPL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (22)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I at Nelson,NZ vs SL, Jan 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I, Nelson, January 02, 2025, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
SL Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
SL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
L
W
W
W
Sri Lanka
W
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 141 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 133.01 SR
6 M • 116 Runs • 29 Avg • 133.33 SR
10 M • 439 Runs • 43.9 Avg • 131.83 SR
10 M • 278 Runs • 30.89 Avg • 138.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 8 Wkts • 5.66 Econ • 22.25 SR
5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 13.62 SR
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 11.68 SR
9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 10.37 SR
Squad
NZ
SL
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Saxton Oval, Nelson
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3081
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.15 start, First Session 13.15-14.45, Interval 14.45-15.05, Second Session 15.05-16.35
|Match days
|2 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka News
Jacob Duffy lands knockout blows to claim 2-0 series lead
Sri Lanka's batting folds for second match running in 45-run loss at Bay Oval
Jacob Duffy the slayer as Sri Lanka suffer horror collapse
New Zealand fight back with bat and ball for eight-run win in series opener
Settled Sri Lanka look to break hoodoo against new-look New Zealand
It will be a test for Sri Lanka, whose T20 success this year has largely come at home, against a New Zealand team without several regulars
Eshan Malinga earns maiden call-up for NZ ODIs; Lahiru Kumara recalled
Kumara comes in for Madushanka, while Samarawickrama has been dropped, with Nuwanidu replacing him