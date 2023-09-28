Laura Wolvaardt's 'favourite' ODI hundred gives South Africa series win

South Africa 257 for 3 (Wolvaardt 124*, Luus 53, Kapp 45*, Tahuhu 2-40) beat New Zealand 253 (Amelia Kerr 88, Green 43, Mlaba 3-41, de Klerk 3-44) by seven wickets

After the game, Wolvaardt called her knock "probably the favourite of my four hundreds just because it was in a chase".