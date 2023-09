Laura Wolvaardt's 'favourite' ODI hundred gives South Africa series win

After Wolvaardt won the toss and put New Zealand in, Amelia Kerr led the way, scoring 88 off 110 balls. Alongside Suzie Bates, she added 49 in a first-wicket stand in which Bates' contribution was 14. Masabata Klaas provided the breakthrough by castling Bates, and then removed New Zealand captain Sophie Devine in her next over, also bowled. In all, there were seven bowled dismissals, the joint second-most in an ODI innings . In fact, all ten New Zealand wickets fell without any assistance from a fielder - two batters were lbw and one was caught-and-bowled.