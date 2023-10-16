Matches (23)
World Cup 2023 (2)
SMA TROPHY (18)
Sheffield Shield (3)
RESULT
5th T20I, Benoni, October 15, 2023, New Zealand Women tour of South Africa
PrevNext
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
155/5
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
(20 ov, T:156) 144/8

S Africa (W) won by 11 runs

Player Of The Match
3/26
masabata-klaas
Player Of The Series
134 runs • 1 wkt
amelia-kerr
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Photos
Report

Klaas and de Klerk star as South Africa square T20I series against New Zealand

New Zealand were in the game for long periods but fell short in the end

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Oct-2023 • 55 mins ago
Masabata Klaas did the star turn for South Africa&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Gallo Images/Getty Images

Masabata Klaas did the star turn for South Africa  •  Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa 155 for 5 (Brits 45, Luus 36*, Tahuhu 2-20, Penfold 2-27) beat New Zealand 144 for 8 (Kerr 61, Bates 45, de Klerk 3-24, Klaas 3-26) by 11 runs
South Africa bounced back from the defeat in the fourth T20I with an 11-run win in the fifth and final game to square the rain-hit series 1-1 in Benoni on Sunday. Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus did most of the work with the bat, but it was the bowlers who won South Africa the game, Masabata Klaas and Nadine de Klerk picking up three wickets apiece to stop New Zealand 11 short in a moderate chase.
Asked to bat, captain Laura Wolvaardt and Brits put on a quick 36-run stand at the top, Wolvaardt doing the bulk of the scoring before being dismissed for a 20-ball 24 in the fifth over by Lea Tahuhu. Anneke Bosch joined Brits, and the two took South Africa to a strong 75 for 1 at the halfway mark, but the two batters were dismissed within three overs of each other, and South Africa were 115 for 3 in 15.1 overs, with the scoring rate having slowed down.
Luus contributed an unbeaten 36 in 23 balls, and despite two-wicket hauls from Tahuhu and Molly Penfold, South Africa got to a competitive 155.
South Africa needed early wickets, and Klaas got one for them when she got rid of Kate Anderson for 11 in the third over. But Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr took control of the game from that point and stitched together a stand of 97 runs for the second wicket. Unfortunately for New Zealand, the pace of scoring wasn't fantastic, and when Bates was dismissed for 45 in 42 in the 16th over, by de Klerk, New Zealand still needed 39 to win. Kerr's dismissal, to Klaas, two overs later made things worse.
None of the remaining New Zealand batters got into double figures as Klaas, the Player of the Match, and de Klerk did all the damage and South Africa finished in front.
South Africa had earlier won the three-match ODI series 2-1.
Tazmin BritsSune LuusMasabata KlaasNadine de KlerkAmelia KerrSouth Africa WomenNew Zealand WomenNew ZealandSouth AfricaS Africa (W) vs NZ (W)New Zealand Women in South Africa

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
NZ (W) Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KG Anderson
caught1110
SW Bates
lbw4542
AC Kerr
caught6147
SFM Devine
caught86
ML Green
caught13
BM Halliday
run out12
GE Plimmer
not out55
LMM Tahuhu
bowled01
MM Penfold
bowled02
EJ Carson
not out32
Extras(b 4, lb 2, w 3)
Total144(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved