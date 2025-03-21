Suzie Bates, New Zealand captain: Full credit to Australia, they really took it to us. We got to a positive start with the bat, but the way they used the conditions with their seamers was excellent. When we missed our lengths, they punished us. The girls are hurting but we have to show resilience to turn it around. We talk about when we get 20-30s to make it a 50 or a 100. They (Australia) just showed that if you can get in inside the powerplay and get going, what you can do. Always nice to have familiar faces and experience around, that will help us going into the second game. Don't think anyone will put their hand up and say they were pleased today. You need eleven players to step up against Australia. Every game, you have to start again. We love playing there (in Mount Maunganui), get to the beach, wash ourselves off and then go again on Sunday. It is a familiar ground, with our quality of spinners. We can take positives from that. The powerplay with the ball, we probably need to get more clarity on how to attack them. And once a player gets in, how to improve the strike-rates and get to a score that we can defend. We know the brand (of cricket) we want to play and we will keep pushing (to do that).