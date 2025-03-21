there it is! Mooney pierces the off-side ring and Australia complete this chase at an absolute canter! Fullish on leg stump. Mooney gives herself room and times it through the cover region. The ball holds up in the outfield but all Australia needed was a solitary run. They win by eight wickets, and in these sides' first meeting since NZ became world champions, Australia have handed them an absolute mauling!
NZ Women vs AUS Women, 1st T20I at Auckland, NZ v AUS [W], Mar 21 2025 - Match Result
AUS Women won by 8 wickets (with 39 balls remaining)
5:45pm That will be all from us from this game. But don't go too far because in an hour and a half, the New Zealand men's team will be taking on Pakistan at Eden Park. Until next time, from Vairavan and me (Shashwat), this is goodbye!
Beth Mooney, Player of the Match: It has been a pretty long summer but not hard to get up for a game wearing this Australian shirt. (On attacking the powerplay) Sometimes, that can happen naturally if you are a roll. Really hard to stop when batters are free-flowing. We found that pretty easy in the powerplay, we got 70-odd, which was outrageous. We (Voll and me) get on really well off the field, which helps on the field as well. Lot of fun having her at the top of the order. She is a breath of fresh air. She takes everything in her stride and takes the game on, which helps me. Lucky we have the depth to have us go out and play like that. (On if there was any celebration with this being her 200th game) The staff and the girls had a couple of speeches for me and put on a video from my close mates and folks back home saying a few nice things. Getting to 200 matches means I am getting a little bit older, and have had 200 warm-ups behind me (smiles). The bowlers did a great job setting the game up. If we are being critical, we could have kept them to a little less. (Coming up to the stumps off Brown) A bit brave, borderline reckless. But it kept Plimmer in her crease, so maybe might see a bit more of that.
Tahlia McGrath, Australia captain: Very happy, very clinical by Mooney and Voll. Our fielding was a bit off but could not be happier with the result. Initially at the toss, I thought it was going to be a tricky wicket but then it was coming on nice. Pulled it back through the middle but leaked a bit, and they got away from us at the back end. I love it (leading this side). So much experience, so many options, everyone is switched on and owns their field. (On Mooney and what she means to the team) It was special that she could put up a performance like that (in her 200th game). She has been doing that for years, she flies under the radar a bit.
Suzie Bates, New Zealand captain: Full credit to Australia, they really took it to us. We got to a positive start with the bat, but the way they used the conditions with their seamers was excellent. When we missed our lengths, they punished us. The girls are hurting but we have to show resilience to turn it around. We talk about when we get 20-30s to make it a 50 or a 100. They (Australia) just showed that if you can get in inside the powerplay and get going, what you can do. Always nice to have familiar faces and experience around, that will help us going into the second game. Don't think anyone will put their hand up and say they were pleased today. You need eleven players to step up against Australia. Every game, you have to start again. We love playing there (in Mount Maunganui), get to the beach, wash ourselves off and then go again on Sunday. It is a familiar ground, with our quality of spinners. We can take positives from that. The powerplay with the ball, we probably need to get more clarity on how to attack them. And once a player gets in, how to improve the strike-rates and get to a score that we can defend. We know the brand (of cricket) we want to play and we will keep pushing (to do that).
5:26pm A clinical and commanding run-chase. The first over only went for two but after that, it was all Australia. Voll landed the early blows, before Mooney joined in on the fun. Both of them then tore New Zealand apart in unison, rattling along to 77-0 after the powerplay. Mooney and Voll registered their fifties too, and ensured the game was done long before Voll and Litchfield departed in quick succession.
NZ will probably be shell-shocked more than anything else. It did seem they were a bit short, but Australia made it seem as if they were at least 70 runs short of what would have made this a contest. Plenty to ponder, plenty to introspect and this afternoon, which was their first T20I against Australia since becoming world champions, could not have gone further awry.
length outside off. Perry gets forward and taps it towards cover point. Calls for the single early and both matters make it without much fuss
full outside off. Perry plants her front foot but scuffs her attempted drive. Dribbles towards mid off
Mair to bowl what should be the last over of this game
pushed in on a length on middle and off. Perry takes a step down the track and seems to get an inside edge before the ball raps her on the pad. The ball then rolls away into the off side, with Devine taking aim and hitting the stumps at the bowler's end, which inadvertently leads to two over-throws. Given as leg byes, though, which means Perry did not hit it. Interesting...
fullish on middle and off. Perry presses half forward and pokes it towards mid off
just clears the fielder! Another short ball outside off. Perry walks down the track and muscles it just beyond short mid wicket
ouch! Tahuhu welcomes the new batter with a bumper. Perry shapes to pull but is a touch early on the stroke. Jams off the inside edge into her ribs
Perry joins Mooney
NZ are very interested in the caught-behind, and the umpire wants to check if this has carried! Full in the fifth stump channel. Nips away a touch and Litchfield, looking to work it to leg, seems to get a tickle through to the keeper, who does well to dive forward and snaffle it. Just a check now for if the catch is clean, and replays confirm that is the case. Litchfield has to go!
dug into the track outside off. Mooney stands up on her toes and hoicks it on the bounce to deep mid wicket, who is stationed very straight
Tahuhu to continue
short and wide outside off. Mooney rocks back and cuts it neatly between point and backward point. The outfield is not very brisk, meaning the ball holds up. The Australian batters, though, are, and scamper through for three
another chance! Tossed up on middle and off. Litchfield advances and pokes it uppishly towards Kerr. She flings out her left palm but cannot make it stick. Very tough
back of a length just outside off. Mooney goes back and tugs it towards long on
Nathan: "I'm glad Voll didn't fall short of her 50, she deserved it."
back of a length outside off. Litchfield uses the depth of the crease and eases it out to sweeper cover
back of a length on leg stump. Litchfield tucks it off her pads towards square leg
googly on a back of a length outside off. Mooney hops back and pulls it towards long on
Litchfield in at 3, with Australia needing 15 to win
caught on the fence, and NZ finally have a wicket! Angled in on a length on middle and leg. Voll looks for that pick-up stroke and while she gets a good piece of it, she is hitting to the longer side. Carson at deep square leg settles herself and takes it reverse-cupped in front of her face. Surely too little, too late, though!
shortish on leg stump. Mooney backs away and pats it towards extra cover
fullish on the pads. Voll nudges it towards deep mid wicket and brings up her maiden T20I fifty! An excellent knock, and one that has taken Australia to the cusp of a dominating win!
speared in full but also down leg, and once Voll does not get bat on it, the umpire has no hesitation in signaling a wide
fuller on leg stump. Mooney takes a step down the track and tugs it towards deep mid wicket
|Eden Park, Auckland
|Toss
|New Zealand Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Australia Women led the 3-match series 1-0
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2220
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.45 start, First Session 14.45-16.15, Interval 16.15-17.35, Second Session 17.35-19.05
|Match days
|21 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Cory BlackDRS
Kim CottonDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 14 • AUS-W 138/2AUS Women won by 8 wickets (with 39 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|75
|42
|caught
|50
|31
|caught
|2
|4
|not out
|3
|6
|Extras
|(lb 4, nb 2, w 2)
|Total
|138(2 wkts; 13.3 ovs)