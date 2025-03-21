Mooney, Voll, bowlers dismantle New Zealand despite Gardner's injury

Australia 138 for 2 (Mooney 75*, Voll 50) beat New Zealand 137 for 2 (A Kerr 51*, Devine 39*, Brown 1-22) by eight wickets

Australia sent a statement to the current world champions New Zealand as to why they are still ranked No.1 with stunning twin half-centuries from Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll and a frugal bowling performance setting up a dominant eight-wicket win with 36 balls to spare in the opening T20I in Auckland.

The only dampener on the victory was a significant right index finger injury to star allrounder Ashleigh Gardner who was sent for scans after copping a blow trying to take a return catch while bowling.

She would not have batted in any case but she would not have been required if she was fit as Mooney and Voll mowed down New Zealand's target of 138, which was underpinned by Amelia Kerr 's 51 not out off 46 and Sophie Devine 's 39 not out off 36.

But their unbeaten 90-run stand off 76 balls proved too slow as Australia's opening pair set a slew of records with a staggering display of sustained boundary hitting with Mooney finishing with 75 not out from just 42 balls while Voll made 51 off 30.

They posted 77 in the powerplay, which was the most Australia's women have ever produced in a T20I. They brought up their century stand in 8.2 overs and posted the highest opening partnership, 123, by an Australian female pair against New Zealand in a T20I.

Mooney celebrated her 200th international for Australia across all formats by racing to her 26th half-century in T20Is from 28 balls, to go with her two centuries. Voll cruised to her maiden T20I half-century in 30 balls but played second fiddle as Mooney accelerated past her by facing more of the strike.

Mooney was brutal going both off side and leg side with trademark lofted cover drives mixed with pick-ups over midwicket. Voll was savage on anything straight, mowing it repeatedly over the leg side with her powerful bottom hand until she finally picked out deep square off Lea Tahuhu with just 15 runs to win.

New Zealand's total was always well under par after winning the toss and batting first. Australia's attack, which did not feature Ashes star Alana King who was left out of the line-up, was frugal throughout. They could have restricted New Zealand even further had they not dropped two catches and missed three clear-cut run out chances.

Darcie Brown made the first breakthrough, claiming Suzie Bates caught behind for a run-a-ball 14, and bowled superbly to finish with 1 for 22 from four overs with 13 dot balls. Georgia Plimmer briefly threatened, accelerating to 27 off 23 but then picked out long-on trying to loft Tahlia McGrath down the ground.

Devine, playing her first game since January after taking a mental health break, showed clear signs of rust as she battled for fluency. She was 16 off 27 at one point as all of Australia's bowlers tied her down. Annabel Sutherland was particularly tough to get away in the middle overs, conceding just 21 off her four.

Gardner's dropped catch seemed to spark Devine. Gardner left in clear pain with blood flowing from a cut on her right index finger and was unable to complete her third over due to the power of Devine's strike. She found the boundary four more times after that, having scored just one across her first 27 deliveries.

Kerr was more consistent across her innings but only found the rope five times in her fourth T20I half-century. New Zealand scored just 17 boundaries in total with Kerr and Devine striking five each. Mooney struck ten fours herself, plus a six, while Voll crunched nine boundaries.