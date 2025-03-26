IPL (3)

NZ Women vs AUS Women, 3rd T20I at Wellington, NZ v AUS [W], Mar 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Wellington, March 26, 2025, Australia Women tour of New Zealand [Mar 2025]
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
Tomorrow
1:45 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
SW Bates
10 M • 248 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 100.81 SR
AC Kerr
7 M • 213 Runs • 42.6 Avg • 101.42 SR
BL Mooney
10 M • 502 Runs • 71.71 Avg • 138.29 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 185 Runs • 26.43 Avg • 120.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AC Kerr
7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 10.26 SR
EJ Carson
9 M • 7 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 26.57 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 16 Wkts • 5.31 Econ • 12.43 SR
M Schutt
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 15.83 SR
Suzie Bates (c)
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Sophie Devine 
Batting Allrounder
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Polly Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Bella James 
Top order Batter
Fran Jonas 
Bowler
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Rosemary Mair 
Bowler
Georgia Plimmer 
Middle order Batter
Lea Tahuhu 
Bowler
Match details
Sky Stadium, Wellington
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2222
Hours of play (local time)14.45 start, First Session 14.45-16.15, Interval 16.15-17.35, Second Session 17.35-19.05
Match days26 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women News

Mooney, Sutherland and King star as Australia seal series emphatically

Mooney made 70 off 42, Sutherland made 23 not out and took 4 for 8, while King took 3 for 27 as Australia smashed New Zealand by 82 runs

Fractured finger puts Gardner out of remainder of New Zealand T20I series

Young batting allrounder Charli Knott has been called up for the last two games of the series

Mooney, Voll, bowlers dismantle New Zealand despite Gardner's injury

Mooney smashed an unbeaten 75 off 42 in her 200th international, Voll made 51 as Australia mowed down New Zealand's target after Kerr's unbeaten 51

Refreshed Devine sets sights on World Cup double

The thought of retirement crossed her mind during her mental-health break, but the NZ allrounder is back and excited to push for more glory

