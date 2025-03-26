NZ Women vs AUS Women, 3rd T20I at Wellington, NZ v AUS [W], Mar 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I, Wellington, March 26, 2025, Australia Women tour of New Zealand [Mar 2025]
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
L
W
NR
L
L
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 15:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 248 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 100.81 SR
NZ-W7 M • 213 Runs • 42.6 Avg • 101.42 SR
AUS-W10 M • 502 Runs • 71.71 Avg • 138.29 SR
AUS-W10 M • 185 Runs • 26.43 Avg • 120.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 10.26 SR
NZ-W9 M • 7 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 26.57 SR
AUS-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 5.31 Econ • 12.43 SR
AUS-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 15.83 SR
Squad
NZ-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2222
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.45 start, First Session 14.45-16.15, Interval 16.15-17.35, Second Session 17.35-19.05
|Match days
|26 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
