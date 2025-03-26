New Zealand vs Pakistan, 5th T20I at Wellington, NZ vs PAK, Mar 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th T20I (N), Wellington, March 26, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
L
W
W
L
W
Pakistan
A
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 194 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 144.77 SR
9 M • 188 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 150.4 SR
PAK8 M • 162 Runs • 27 Avg • 112.5 SR
PAK4 M • 106 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 196.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ8 M • 19 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 9.36 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 14.08 SR
PAK8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 11.33 SR
PAK7 M • 12 Wkts • 9.04 Econ • 11.83 SR
Squad
NZ
PAK
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3128
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|26 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English