New Zealand vs Pakistan, 5th T20I at Wellington, NZ vs PAK, Mar 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th T20I (N), Wellington, March 26, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
6:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 15:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Mitchell
8 M • 194 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 144.77 SR
MS Chapman
9 M • 188 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 150.4 SR
Agha Salman
8 M • 162 Runs • 27 Avg • 112.5 SR
Hasan Nawaz
4 M • 106 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 196.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
8 M • 19 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 9.36 SR
ZGF Foulkes
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 14.08 SR
Abbas Afridi
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 11.33 SR
Abrar Ahmed
7 M • 12 Wkts • 9.04 Econ • 11.83 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
PAK
Player
Role
Michael Bracewell (c)
Batting Allrounder
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zakary Foulkes 
Allrounder
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Ben Sears 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ish Sodhi 
Bowler
Match details
Sky Stadium, Wellington
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3128
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days26 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
